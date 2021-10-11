The 'Evil' Season 2 Finale Has a Scream-Inducing Cliffhanger
This post contains major spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Evil. The second season finale of Evil had me up off the couch and screaming. It's rare that a TV show has that effect on me these days, but Evil is not your average TV show. The series, which jumped this season from CBS to Paramount+, is a special thing, a monster-of-the-week procedural, all the while keeping you hooked with character tension that can drive you up the wall in a good way. It's a throwback to the likes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The X-Files, when television could be, above everything else, just freaking fun.www.thrillist.com
