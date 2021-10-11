The 'Evil' Season 2 Finale Has a Scream-Inducing Cliffhanger

The Paramount+ supernatural drama from Robert and Michelle King produced a second season that was a "mesmerizing metaphysical juggling act," says Steve Greene, adding: "Doubt is a common villain, particularly in stories where faith plays an outsized role. One of the real joys of watching Evil come into its own over the course of Season 2 is watching it embrace such a fundamental idea. The Paramount+ series has its share of lore — what is Catholicism if not a few millennia of meticulously documented tradition? — but it’s also thrived in a dangerous grey zone between out-and-out procedural and season-long religious Big Bads, spinning something thrilling with each passing week. For a show that so easily could quadruple down on a Pazuzu of the Week framework, the Season 2 finale of Evil brought into focus a different kind of goal: connect its three main characters through the basic idea of not knowing what comes next."

PARAMOUNT, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO