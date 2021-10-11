CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The 'Evil' Season 2 Finale Has a Scream-Inducing Cliffhanger

By Esther Zuckerman
Thrillist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post contains major spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Evil. The second season finale of Evil had me up off the couch and screaming. It's rare that a TV show has that effect on me these days, but Evil is not your average TV show. The series, which jumped this season from CBS to Paramount+, is a special thing, a monster-of-the-week procedural, all the while keeping you hooked with character tension that can drive you up the wall in a good way. It's a throwback to the likes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The X-Files, when television could be, above everything else, just freaking fun.

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

How The Conners Season 4 Revealed Something New About Roseanne 3 Years After Character's Death

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched The Conners’ second episode in Season 4. Ever since The Conners set up the narrative that its late matriarch Roseanne died of an accidental overdose, the ABC sitcom has understandably put some distance between references to Roseanne Barr’s character and the flagship series. (Understandable given the controversial way the comedian exited the rebooted comedy.) But showrunner Bruce Helford and his creative team managed to bring the character’s memory back in an unexpected way in Season 4, with the episode “Education, Corruption and Damnation” revealing Roseanne Conner’s secret connection with God and the Good Book.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Evil's Dalya Knapp Shares 10 Fun Facts Ahead of Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)

The young actress stars in the Paramount+ series Evil as Laura Bouchard, the youngest daughter of Dr. Kristen Bouchard. The supernatural thriller series revolves around Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), a skeptical forensic psychologist who allies with a Catholic seminarian (Mike Colter) and a technology contractor (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate supposed miracles, demonic possession, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Another 'Riverdale' Star Has Left The Show After Season 5 Finale

WARNING: This post contains Riverdale season five finale spoilers!!. Riverdale‘s fifth season just came to an end on Wednesday night (October 6) and it was revealed one of the stars is leaving the show. In the episode, “as the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lahti
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Katja Herbers
Person
Tim Matheson
Person
Aasif Mandvi
Person
Andrea Martin
imdb.com

‘Evil’ Season 2 Was a Mesmerizing Metaphorical Juggling Act

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for the “Evil” Season 2 finale, “C Is for Cannibal,” including the ending.]. Doubt is a common villain, particularly in stories where faith plays an outsized role. One of the real joys of watching “Evil” come into its own over the course of Season 2 is watching it embrace such a fundamental idea. The Paramount+ series has its share of lore — what is Catholicism if not a few millennia of meticulously documented tradition? — but it’s also thrived in a dangerous grey zone between out-and-out procedural and season-long religious Big Bads, spinning something thrilling with each passing week.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Evil Finale Recap: Acts of Contrition

Warning: This post contains major spoilers from Evil‘s Season 2 finale. Those who have not watched, get thee behind me! (But bookmark the recap and come back when you’ve seen the episode.) Evil‘s Season 2 finale ends with a development the show has been building toward since its very first episode, an event so charged and game-changing that fans have been split on when — or even if! — it should ever happen. Yep… I’m talking about David’s ordination. After all this time and a whole lot of healthy doubt, Mike Colter’s character takes his holy orders and becomes a fully fledged priest in...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Cbs#Paramount#The X Files#Sctv#Catholic
TV Fanatic

EVIL Season 2 Episode 13 Review: C Is for Cannibal

Ordinarily, it's easy to dive headfirst into an EVIL review. But after EVIL Season 2 Episode 13, cohesive thoughts escape me. Instead of formulating a train of thought that can make sense of the finale, it's impossible to pin down the theme. All I see is chaos. Maybe that's the...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Evil came into its own in Season 2

The Paramount+ supernatural drama from Robert and Michelle King produced a second season that was a "mesmerizing metaphysical juggling act," says Steve Greene, adding: "Doubt is a common villain, particularly in stories where faith plays an outsized role. One of the real joys of watching Evil come into its own over the course of Season 2 is watching it embrace such a fundamental idea. The Paramount+ series has its share of lore — what is Catholicism if not a few millennia of meticulously documented tradition? — but it’s also thrived in a dangerous grey zone between out-and-out procedural and season-long religious Big Bads, spinning something thrilling with each passing week. For a show that so easily could quadruple down on a Pazuzu of the Week framework, the Season 2 finale of Evil brought into focus a different kind of goal: connect its three main characters through the basic idea of not knowing what comes next."
PARAMOUNT, CA
talesbuzz.com

The new Season 6 trailer has finally dropped

It feels like the wait for the new Outlander trailer has been a particularly long one. But, finally, the wait is over and fans can check out what Season 6 of the hit historical time-traveling series has to offer. With plenty of delays that have been out of Starz’s control...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Finale Explained: From Evil Nate to Roy and Keeley’s Final Scene

How are we feeling, Ted Lasso fans? Let’s take a deep breath and break down all the twists, turns, and spoilers from that insane, nearly hour-long Season 2 finale. Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12 “Inverting the Pyramid of Success” gave us everything. We got Higgins (Jeremy Swift) holding puppies and Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) turning billionaire Edwin Akufo (Sam Richardson) down. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) broke down and sort of joined the Diamond Dogs and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) actually apologized to Roy for confessing his love to Keeley (Juno Temple)! Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) kicked the yips for good, AFC Richmond won its way into the Premiere League, and Trentt Crimm (James Lance) went literally independent. And Ted Lasso actually (Jason Sudeikis) confronted former friend Nate (Nick Mohammed) about his betrayal and Nate finally broke bad. Nate went full evil, folks!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Premiere Ends on Bittersweet Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer's big Season 2 premiere episode ended on an unexpectedly bittersweet cliffhanger! After dominating small screens with its debut anime season and big screens with its debut movie last year, the anime has returned for its full second season of the series. For fans who have not been able to check out the movie in time, thankfully the new season will be revisiting the events of the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series covered in the movie. That unfortunately means that some of the fates in that movie are going to be unavoidable.
COMICS
Collider

'Squid Game': Let's Talk About That Evil Episode 4 Cliffhanger

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Squid Game Season 1.]. The concept of what an episode of television should be has changed wildly since the Golden Age; it's now far from an assumption that one installment will tell a complete story. But with the advent of bingeing and streaming, we've now seen the core concept warped in new ways, as evidenced by the addictive Netflix thriller Squid Game. (Perhaps you've heard of it?)
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Heels episode 8 (finale): The big Jack, Ace, and Crystal cliffhanger!

We’ve now had a chance to check out the full Heels season 1 finale, and trust us when we say we’re going to be really sad if this show is not renewed. After all, the episode managed to do two different but incredible things: Create an ending that feels enormously satisfying for the past eight episodes, while also set the stage for a fascinating season 2. For weeks on end, we’ve seen the writers build up towards the epic DWL showdown at the State Fair — a ladder match between Wild Bill, Jack, and Ace. At first, it started off on script, only for (of course) a LOT of things to go south.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Evil season 3 premiere date hopes: When’s it back at Paramount+?

Following tonight’s finale, there’s a lot to think about when it comes to Evil season 3– including a premiere date at Paramount+. So where are things going to start? Let’s start with some good news: There is a season 3 coming down the road! This news was first announced a little earlier this year, and it came as a tremendous show of faith for the drama at its new streaming home. If you remember, season 2 was originally supposed to air on CBS before a last-minute switch caused it to land somewhere else.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy