0.890 ACRES FOUNTAIN HEAD DRIVE

Renovated, Radiate, Refreshing. Welcome to your delightful new 5 Bed 3 Full Bath split foyer home, located in the community of Longfellow. The front of the home is picturesque, with large trees surrounding the property, delightful landscaping, and french door entranceway. Upon entering the Foyer you are able to access the two levels of the home. The upper level is filled with natural light which highlights beautiful hardwood floors of the spacious Living Room, chic Dining Room with wainscoting & sliding glass door that provides access to the rear deck, gourmet Kitchen, and enchanting Breakfast Nook. The open Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinets. The top-level is completed with the Primary Bedroom with Ensuite Bath, 2 additional Bedrooms, and Full Hallway Bath. The Primary Bedroom offers a walk-in closet, a massive Ensuite, and a private balcony. The walkout lower level contains the captivating Living Room with built-in shelving, a wood-burning fireplace, and stylish room color story. The Study is the perfect location for a Home Office, Hobby Corner, or School Room with a built-in desk, well-placed outlets, and cabinets. Two additional Bedrooms, renovated Full Bath, and Laundry Room rounds out your marvelous home. The rear yard of your home offers idyllic views. Book your appointment today for your chance to call Eliots Oaks your home sweet home.

REAL ESTATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO