0 Stonewall Dr
$10,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VASH2000061. Beautiful lot in Bryce Resort. Enjoy the many activities of the resort and live or vacation in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley.There are 4 lots listed that may be sold as a package for a negotiated price.Lots include: Road Maintenance, Sewer and Water, Snow Removal, TrashBryce Resort offers: Skiing, Bar/Lounge, Basketball Courts, Bike Trail, Mountain Biking, Boat Ramp, Restaurants, Fitness Center, Golf Course (Membership Available), Jog/Walk Path, Lake with Beach, Library, Picnic Area, Indoor and Outdoor Pools (Membership Available), Putting Green, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
