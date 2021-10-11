CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basye, VA

0 Stonewall Dr

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article$10,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VASH2000061. Beautiful lot in Bryce Resort. Enjoy the many activities of the resort and live or vacation in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley.There are 4 lots listed that may be sold as a package for a negotiated price.Lots include: Road Maintenance, Sewer and Water, Snow Removal, TrashBryce Resort offers: Skiing, Bar/Lounge, Basketball Courts, Bike Trail, Mountain Biking, Boat Ramp, Restaurants, Fitness Center, Golf Course (Membership Available), Jog/Walk Path, Lake with Beach, Library, Picnic Area, Indoor and Outdoor Pools (Membership Available), Putting Green, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden to reimplement Trump's Remain in Mexico in November

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to reimplement the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government. The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Basye, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Road Maintenance#Trashbryce Resort#Skiing Bar Lounge#Basketball Courts#Fitness Center#Golf Course#Re Max Performance Realty#Interact Monthly Payment#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx

Comments / 0

Community Policy