MLS

120 E Lanvale Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat 3 bedroom home in Charles North! NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, MOVE RIGHT IN! This home features sunken living room, raised gourmet kitchen to outside deck, studio room in basement, 2 car garage and driveway in gated parking lot, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, great views, open layout, stackable washer and dryer. Make this your NEW HOME NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2913 Gwynns Falls Parkway

WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL END OF GROUP HOME LOCATED IN THE HANLON PARK COMMUNITY. THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. THE MAIN LEVEL HAS ALL NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING, CROWN MOLDING, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, SS APPLIANCES. THE UPPER LEVEL HAS WW CARPET AND A MASTER SUITE WITH A FULL BATHROOM. THE BASEMENT IS FULLY FINISHED WITH WW CARPET AND WATER PROOFED. WHAT MAKES THIS HOME EVEN BETTER, IS THAT BRAND CONCRETE PARKING PAD IS IN THE REAR OF THE HOME......DON'T LET THIS ONE SLIP AWAY!!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

329 S Newkirk Street

Located in the heart of Greektown! This meticulously maintained and lovingly updated two bedroom, two and a half bath home features stunning original hardwood floors, a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features a master bedroom with attached master bath and huge shower, second bedroom with hall bathroom, and convenient laundry. The fully finished basement can be used as a bedroom or another living space and includes an additional storage area with partial bathroom build-out. Close proximity to incredible Greektown restaurants and a short distance from Canton, Rt. 95, and Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Call today!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2507 W Mosher Street

Another beautiful rehab located in West Baltimore... This charming 4 bedroom 2 full bath home is the perfect place to call home. Granite counters, recessed lighting, crown molding just to name a few. 2 story deck in rear with parking pad. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Listing courtesy of...
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

150 N Cannon Avenue

**MUST SEE**Beautiful Semi-Detached house available for Immidiate occupancy **Why rent while you can Own this 3 bedroom 1 bath House in heart of Hagerstown. Freshly renovated with new floors, new light fixtures , main level has living room, dinning room and kitchen, 2 levels upstairs with 3 bed rooms, one bath.Nice size patio/deck in back yard for cook outs etc. Close to shops and high ways. Schedule showing this one won't last long !!!
HAGERSTOWN, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3434 Austin Court

LOOKING FOR A MOVE-IN READY 4 BR/3.5 BA ON A PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC? YOUVE' FOUND IT! Welcome to this 2,304 sq. ft., 3-level, fully renovated home complete with a one-car garage. Listen to the birds chirping as you enjoy your morning cup of coffee or afternoon tea on the 2-level deck overlooking the large, landscaped, fully-fence, private backyard. PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! Cooking will be a joy in the spacious kitchen with its Samsung appliances (glass-top range, microwave, dishwasher, and french door refrigerator) and expansive granite countertops. The home chef will always be part of the conversation while guests dine at the large kitchen peninsula or dining room open to the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom includes full en-suite bath. Newer hardwood floors throughout Main level and Upper Level. Upscale luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout basement. Newer carpets in bedrooms. New roof in 2020 . This must-see home is situated with easy Telegraph Rd, S. Kings Highway, Rt. 1, and Huntington Metro Station, Alexandria shops, restaurants., and parks. Rose Hill Elementary School, Hayfield Middle School, Hayfield High School.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5907 Parkway Drive

Absolutely charming ranch home in sought after neighborhood on one of the largest lots! This home has upgrades galore on the interior with an open floor plan. Living room welcomes you with a cozy fireplace and lots of room for entertaining. Dining room has an enormous bay window with a million dollar view of Mother Nature at her best! The back yard is spacious and overlooks mature cascading trees and backs to WSSC owned property that is protected allowing you to enjoy privacy and your own personal oasis. The Dining room also includes additional cabinetry, granite countertops and a wine fridge with a coffee bar. The kitchen is updated with beautiful cabinetry, SS appliances, granite countertops, gas stove and has a door out to the side/driveway that can fit 6-7 cars. The master bedroom is large enough to comfortably fit a King sized bed and has a full bathroom. This owner converted the 3rd bedroom into large master room closet with an enormous floating island on wheels. This can easily be converted back to the third bedroom. An additional bedroom and full bath completes the main level. The lower level has new LVT flooring, fresh paint, large open area for recreation room, office or additional bedroom, large laundry room, new water heater and exit to rear yard. This home has been impeccably cared for and is turn key. You won't want to miss out on the opportunity to be able to call this your home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lower River

Come and enjoy this beautiful lot. Access to the river. Open and trees. Nice road frontage.Owner in the process of obtaining a septic certification letter. Great building lot at River of the Valley. Listing courtesy of Johnston And Rhodes Real Estate. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1230 Griffith Place

Impeccably maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in the great community of Greys Landing in Belcamp! The community has many amenities including a pool and recreation center. The kitchen is updated with all stainless steel appliances and a contemporary white subway tile backsplash. Large family room with laminate flooring that leads to rear patio and fully fenced in backyard. The shed outside is great for storage and the concrete patio is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms with newer carpet and a full bath. Appliances are in great condition and the home comes with a Nest thermostat system. Come check out this lovely home. More photos to come!
BELCAMP, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

64 Triple Crown Court

Here is your opportunity to own an exceptional home! Beautiful and well maintained townhome with an open floorplan, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout! The upper level includes 2 generously sized bedrooms, and an updated full bath. The open main level boasts hardwood flooring throughout living, kitchen, and dining areas. The lower level includes a large recreational area or 3rd bedroom and half bath with washer and dryer. Great condition. Close to shopping, public transportation and golf courses.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2826 S Columbus Street

Come see this charming rowhouse on quiet cul de sac in Fairlington Village. Lives like a home with all the benefits of a condo assn. The unit is light-filled with a spacious living area and a newly renovated kitchen. There are hardwood floors throughout, a private patio, convenient parking, fresh painted and it is close to 395. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs, all recently refreshed. Don't miss the attic storage upstairs. The lower level is fully finished and includes a renovated full bathroom with a washer/dryer and a possible 3rd bedroom. Amenities include a community center, 7 pools, tennis courts, and a playground. Walk to shops and restaurants of Shirlington. HVAC was replaced in 2012, new hot water heater in 2019, new stove and dishwasher in 2016, brand new microwave and refrigerator this year.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6163 Gardenia Court

*Photos will be uploaded Friday evening.*Stunning end-unit 3-story townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths. Kitchen has maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite, designer backsplash, and built-in wine fridge! Warm mahogany hardwoods, fresh paint, and updated light fixtures. New high end large-capacity washer/ dryer. Sunny lower level family room with wood-burning fireplace plus tons of storage. Newer HVAC. Fully-fenced corner lot with large patio perfect for entertaining. Home backs to grassy common area. Community amenities include a tot lot and basketball court. Incredible location with plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options nearby at Kingstowne Shopping Center and Springfield Town Center. Easy access to Old Town Alexandria, National Harbor, DC, Fort Belvoir, and the Pentagon via I-95, I-395, I-495. Close to Van Dorn Metro & Springfield Metro. Open Sunday 12-2.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

413 Bluebird Trail

Come home to the established community of Wilde Acres aka Mountain Falls Park. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Colonial sits on a .25 acre lot surrounded by trees. The main level has an open floor plan. The kitchen features a center island & SS appliances. The front load washer & dryer convey. All bedrooms & full baths are tucked away upstairs for added privacy. New roof & new well pump in 2021. New flooring in the hall bath & laundry room. You'll love the covered porch on the rear of the home, the secure exterior storage & the pea stone patio. Enjoy the tranquility of a country setting while only being 25 minutes from the City of Winchester. Act fast, this detached home is offered at a townhouse price and is sure to sell quickly.
WINCHESTER, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9831 Buckner Road

Charming brick front,3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Georgetown South. Enter the main level and you'll be greeted by a large living room, dining area open to kitchen, half bath, laundry room, and rear access to your fenced backyard overlooking the playground. Upstairs has updated floors, three bedrooms, and a full bath. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants, offices, Manassas downtown, and shopping centers.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3514 Falling Run Road

Discover equal parts luxury, charm, and convenience in Laurel, Maryland! 3BD/2.5BA townhome located right off the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Features include hardwood floors, two living areas, updated kitchen, bay window, 1-car garage. Live close to fashionable shopping, delightful restaurants, and the MARC train for easy trips to DC and Baltimore. Swing by for a visit and imagine having all this gorgeous space to call your own+GGevery single day!
LAUREL, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 2 North Camp

MOTIVATED SELLERS and a NEW PRICE. Beautiful building lot in North Camp offers mountain views and public water and sewer. Convenient location, only minutes to Deep Creek Lake, Wisp Ski Resort and ASCI Whitewater course, and Fork Run Recreation center. Great location for you vacation home or permanent residence. Listing...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3105 Elm Avenue

Built in 2020, this modern 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhome with attached garage is located in the heart of Hampden. With over 2,000 square feet of living space, 10 foot ceilings and wood floors throughout, this home is absolutely stunning! Bright open floor plan on the second level features a spacious living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen which boasts a huge island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom with private bath, two roomy bedrooms and full hall bath. An additional bedroom and full bath can be found on the entry level as well as the laundry area. Don+GGt miss this one!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

982 Golden West Way

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable Remodeled Rambler, Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, QUARTZ Counters, Modern Tile Backsplash, Soaring Cathedral Ceilings, New Flooring, New Custom Paint, Spacious Bedrooms, Updates in Bathrooms, HVAC, Deck, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping, Commuter Routes, and Much More! This Will Not Last!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4437 Brookfield Corporate Drive , #103

$769,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAFX2001919. *** DO NOT DISTURB OWNER OR EMPLOYEES & APPOINTMENT ONLY!!! ****NEXT TO CHANTILLY POST OFFICE *** EASY TO ACCESS TO RT.28/RT.29/RT/50/I-66 / DULLES AIRPORT */SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS ** HARD TO FIND 1ST FLOOR OFFICE CONDO *** ZONING I-5 *** GOOD FOR DOCTORS OFFICE/IT FACILITIES/ REAL ESTATE OFFICE/DENTAL LAB/ SCHOOL ... & MUCH MORE ****2 ENTRANCES AT FRONT **** UNIT#103 + #104 CONTIGUOUS UNIT *** APPROX. 2,690 SQ *** WHY ARE YOU PAYING RENT??? GOOD OPPORTUNITY TO OWN YOUR SPACE *** YOU CAN SEPERATE UNIT (RUN YOUR BUSINESS FOR ONE UNIT & RENT OTHER UNIT!!! ) **** RECEPTION AND WAITING AREA + MUTiPLE OFFICES & 2 KITCHENETTES + 2 RESTROOMS + LARGE OPEN SPACES + BUILT IN VAULT SAFETY ROOM INSTALLED ON PREMISES ***
CHANTILLY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8809 Boulder Hill Place

4 bedrooms | 3 full baths | 1 half bath | 2-car garage with carriage doors. Surrounded by a picturesque community landscaping on a cul-de-sac in desirable Stone Lake is this elegant townhome offering luxurious living in a gated lakeside community. Unfolding over 3,317 sqft of living space, this home features loads of natural light, profile crown moldings, gorgeous hardwoods, wood louvre shutters, a French door to a private study, a living room, and a formal dining room accented by crown molding and chair rail trim. An inviting family room is highlighted by a marble surround gas fireplace flanked by transom topped windows, a sleek modern fan, and a walkout to the Trex+- deck. The open chef+GGs kitchen boasts gorgeous custom 42+G- cabinetry, granite counters, stylish backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a cooktop, a large center island with breakfast bar, pendant lighting, and a casual dining space with a trio of sun-drenching windows. Upper landing with balcony leads to the owner's suite presenting a deep tray ceiling, recessed lighting, a huge walk-in closet, French doors opening to a private balcony, and a spa-like bath with a dual sink vanity, a separate shower, and a platform soaking tub. Spacious lower level displays 9+GG ceilings, a bedroom, a full bath, and a rec with built-ins and a walkout to the patio and open yard.Community Amenities: Bordering forest conservation and the Patuxent River, gazebo available to rent, tennis courts, putting green, a 25-acre lake, ability to dock small boat or canoe, a 24-hour attended gate, and a great location located just off I-95 and equally convenient to the Baltimore and Washington metro areas, fine shopping, dining, entertainment, and more!
REAL ESTATE

