120 E Lanvale Street

4 bedrooms | 3 full baths | 1 half bath | 2-car garage with carriage doors. Surrounded by a picturesque community landscaping on a cul-de-sac in desirable Stone Lake is this elegant townhome offering luxurious living in a gated lakeside community. Unfolding over 3,317 sqft of living space, this home features loads of natural light, profile crown moldings, gorgeous hardwoods, wood louvre shutters, a French door to a private study, a living room, and a formal dining room accented by crown molding and chair rail trim. An inviting family room is highlighted by a marble surround gas fireplace flanked by transom topped windows, a sleek modern fan, and a walkout to the Trex+- deck. The open chef+GGs kitchen boasts gorgeous custom 42+G- cabinetry, granite counters, stylish backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a cooktop, a large center island with breakfast bar, pendant lighting, and a casual dining space with a trio of sun-drenching windows. Upper landing with balcony leads to the owner's suite presenting a deep tray ceiling, recessed lighting, a huge walk-in closet, French doors opening to a private balcony, and a spa-like bath with a dual sink vanity, a separate shower, and a platform soaking tub. Spacious lower level displays 9+GG ceilings, a bedroom, a full bath, and a rec with built-ins and a walkout to the patio and open yard.Community Amenities: Bordering forest conservation and the Patuxent River, gazebo available to rent, tennis courts, putting green, a 25-acre lake, ability to dock small boat or canoe, a 24-hour attended gate, and a great location located just off I-95 and equally convenient to the Baltimore and Washington metro areas, fine shopping, dining, entertainment, and more!
