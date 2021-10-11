120 E Lanvale Street

Absolutely charming ranch home in sought after neighborhood on one of the largest lots! This home has upgrades galore on the interior with an open floor plan. Living room welcomes you with a cozy fireplace and lots of room for entertaining. Dining room has an enormous bay window with a million dollar view of Mother Nature at her best! The back yard is spacious and overlooks mature cascading trees and backs to WSSC owned property that is protected allowing you to enjoy privacy and your own personal oasis. The Dining room also includes additional cabinetry, granite countertops and a wine fridge with a coffee bar. The kitchen is updated with beautiful cabinetry, SS appliances, granite countertops, gas stove and has a door out to the side/driveway that can fit 6-7 cars. The master bedroom is large enough to comfortably fit a King sized bed and has a full bathroom. This owner converted the 3rd bedroom into large master room closet with an enormous floating island on wheels. This can easily be converted back to the third bedroom. An additional bedroom and full bath completes the main level. The lower level has new LVT flooring, fresh paint, large open area for recreation room, office or additional bedroom, large laundry room, new water heater and exit to rear yard. This home has been impeccably cared for and is turn key. You won't want to miss out on the opportunity to be able to call this your home!

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO