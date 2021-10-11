CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
701 W Lafayette Avenue

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 10/21/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 10/25/2021 @ 11:30 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. 10% Buyer's Premium or a $1,000 auction service fee, whichever is greater, will be added to the high bid. Lot of land located in the Upton area of West Baltimore.JUST MINUTES from Lafayette Square Park and Harlem Inner Block Parks.Easy access to major traffic artery MD Route 40 (W Franklin St).

2913 Gwynns Falls Parkway

WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL END OF GROUP HOME LOCATED IN THE HANLON PARK COMMUNITY. THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. THE MAIN LEVEL HAS ALL NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING, CROWN MOLDING, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, SS APPLIANCES. THE UPPER LEVEL HAS WW CARPET AND A MASTER SUITE WITH A FULL BATHROOM. THE BASEMENT IS FULLY FINISHED WITH WW CARPET AND WATER PROOFED. WHAT MAKES THIS HOME EVEN BETTER, IS THAT BRAND CONCRETE PARKING PAD IS IN THE REAR OF THE HOME......DON'T LET THIS ONE SLIP AWAY!!!!
329 S Newkirk Street

Located in the heart of Greektown! This meticulously maintained and lovingly updated two bedroom, two and a half bath home features stunning original hardwood floors, a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features a master bedroom with attached master bath and huge shower, second bedroom with hall bathroom, and convenient laundry. The fully finished basement can be used as a bedroom or another living space and includes an additional storage area with partial bathroom build-out. Close proximity to incredible Greektown restaurants and a short distance from Canton, Rt. 95, and Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Call today!
BALTIMORE, MD
2507 W Mosher Street

Another beautiful rehab located in West Baltimore... This charming 4 bedroom 2 full bath home is the perfect place to call home. Granite counters, recessed lighting, crown molding just to name a few. 2 story deck in rear with parking pad. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Listing courtesy of...
BALTIMORE, MD
1408 N Dukeland Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 10/27 @10:00 am. Ends 10/29 @11:00 am. List Price is Opening Bid. Updated 2 story porch front townhouse located in Coppin Heights area. BLOCKS to the Numerous Attractions of Walbrook Junction, Gwynns Falls Park, & from Coppin State University Convenient access to major traffic artery W North Ave. Property is Vacant & in Turn-Key Condition - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
150 N Cannon Avenue

**MUST SEE**Beautiful Semi-Detached house available for Immidiate occupancy **Why rent while you can Own this 3 bedroom 1 bath House in heart of Hagerstown. Freshly renovated with new floors, new light fixtures , main level has living room, dinning room and kitchen, 2 levels upstairs with 3 bed rooms, one bath.Nice size patio/deck in back yard for cook outs etc. Close to shops and high ways. Schedule showing this one won't last long !!!
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Lower River

Come and enjoy this beautiful lot. Access to the river. Open and trees. Nice road frontage.Owner in the process of obtaining a septic certification letter. Great building lot at River of the Valley. Listing courtesy of Johnston And Rhodes Real Estate. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is...
64 Triple Crown Court

Here is your opportunity to own an exceptional home! Beautiful and well maintained townhome with an open floorplan, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout! The upper level includes 2 generously sized bedrooms, and an updated full bath. The open main level boasts hardwood flooring throughout living, kitchen, and dining areas. The lower level includes a large recreational area or 3rd bedroom and half bath with washer and dryer. Great condition. Close to shopping, public transportation and golf courses.
9831 Buckner Road

Charming brick front,3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Georgetown South. Enter the main level and you'll be greeted by a large living room, dining area open to kitchen, half bath, laundry room, and rear access to your fenced backyard overlooking the playground. Upstairs has updated floors, three bedrooms, and a full bath. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants, offices, Manassas downtown, and shopping centers.
12000 Market Street , #363

STUNNING REMODEL!! In Sought After Savoy at Reston Town Center. Perfect location! Live the vibrant, trendy RTC lifestyle! Restaurants, shopping, bike trails, easy access to commuter routes, 2 blocks to the new Reston Town Center Metro! UPGRADED UNIT with REMODELED KITCHEN w/Granite Counters, Upgraded Cabinets, Upgraded Flooring. REMODELED BATH. Gas Hot Water Heater, RECENT HVAC, Newer Washer/Dryer 2019. Custom Neutral Paints throughout. Bright Natural Light with (1) ONE Underground Garage Assigned Parking Space 5 seconds away from elevator #1 close to the unit. Total of 1 to 2 minutes duration walk from the unit to the parking spot. Savoy Condo is a Fantastic & Trendy building - friendly and quiet - amenities include a full-time concierge w/24-hour secured lobby, fitness center, pool, business center, & community center. Exciting condo in an exciting location!
RESTON, VA
2826 S Columbus Street

Come see this charming rowhouse on quiet cul de sac in Fairlington Village. Lives like a home with all the benefits of a condo assn. The unit is light-filled with a spacious living area and a newly renovated kitchen. There are hardwood floors throughout, a private patio, convenient parking, fresh painted and it is close to 395. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs, all recently refreshed. Don't miss the attic storage upstairs. The lower level is fully finished and includes a renovated full bathroom with a washer/dryer and a possible 3rd bedroom. Amenities include a community center, 7 pools, tennis courts, and a playground. Walk to shops and restaurants of Shirlington. HVAC was replaced in 2012, new hot water heater in 2019, new stove and dishwasher in 2016, brand new microwave and refrigerator this year.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
4437 Brookfield Corporate Drive , #103

$769,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAFX2001919. *** DO NOT DISTURB OWNER OR EMPLOYEES & APPOINTMENT ONLY!!! ****NEXT TO CHANTILLY POST OFFICE *** EASY TO ACCESS TO RT.28/RT.29/RT/50/I-66 / DULLES AIRPORT */SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS ** HARD TO FIND 1ST FLOOR OFFICE CONDO *** ZONING I-5 *** GOOD FOR DOCTORS OFFICE/IT FACILITIES/ REAL ESTATE OFFICE/DENTAL LAB/ SCHOOL ... & MUCH MORE ****2 ENTRANCES AT FRONT **** UNIT#103 + #104 CONTIGUOUS UNIT *** APPROX. 2,690 SQ *** WHY ARE YOU PAYING RENT??? GOOD OPPORTUNITY TO OWN YOUR SPACE *** YOU CAN SEPERATE UNIT (RUN YOUR BUSINESS FOR ONE UNIT & RENT OTHER UNIT!!! ) **** RECEPTION AND WAITING AREA + MUTiPLE OFFICES & 2 KITCHENETTES + 2 RESTROOMS + LARGE OPEN SPACES + BUILT IN VAULT SAFETY ROOM INSTALLED ON PREMISES ***
CHANTILLY, VA
2500 Virginia Avenue NW , 1405-S

Fabulous Penthouse - 3070 sq ft plus a 1045 private sq ft roof deck. 3 bedrooms have been converted to 2 bedrooms and den. Sweeping cityscape and monument views, and new windows across entire main level. Rare fireplace! Spacious living room with open family area. Separate large dining room . Partially open chef's kitchen with glass door entry and beautiful glass built in shelving in table space area, 2 sink areas, double GE wall oven, Bosch gas cooktop. Pass-through large opening to the dining room can be closed off. Large open marble foyer with graceful curved staircase leading to tiled loft , floor to ceiling windows and out to the huge private deck where you can see the river and Lincoln Memorial while you dine al fresco. Perfect fireworks view! Spacious bedrooms. The first guest bedroom can be accessed from the living room or hallway. The middle bedroom (den) is currently open to the master suite with French doors and features a hidden built in office. Spacious master suite with built-ins and walk in dressing room./closet. Luxuriously sized marble master bath includes separate tub and walk in shower and 2 vanity/sink areas plus linen storage. Marble second bath and powder room with Italian marble vanities. Herringbone wood flooring. Italian marble in entry, and hallway. Tiled washer dryer closet with shelving. Ample storage throughout. Great opportunity! Two garage parking space included! Coop fee includes property taxes, parking, utilities, basic cable, internet, and maintenance of HVAC. Watergate East amenities include sparkling newly renovated lobby, 24/7 front desk & doorman service, outdoor heated pool, fitness center, roof terrace (available for private events), garden, plus on-site shops and restaurants. Walking distance to the Kennedy Center, Georgetown Waterfront, bicycle paths, Foggy Bottom Metro, Watergate Hotel & Spa, GWU, restaurants, and more!
REAL ESTATE
44058 E. Mervell Court

Turn key home in sought after Neighborhood. Many upgrades, hardwood floors, granite, stainless appliances, 42"cabinets, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, wide baseboards, gas fireplace w/stone surround, large finished basement w/ guest suite/separate entrance, spa-like master bath w/ soaking tub and tiled separate shower, large, flat backyard, beautiful landscaping, heated garage with 220 outlets. On a cul-de-sac!
406 W Green Street

Nice corner lot within the town of Middletown. Multiple uses for this property. Current owner has approval for residential duplex. Previous owner had approval for dentist office on 1st floor with 2 apartments upstairs. Please note tax records are wrong, address is 406 W Main St. Listing courtesy of Mackintosh,...
MIDDLETOWN, VA
1230 Griffith Place

Impeccably maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in the great community of Greys Landing in Belcamp! The community has many amenities including a pool and recreation center. The kitchen is updated with all stainless steel appliances and a contemporary white subway tile backsplash. Large family room with laminate flooring that leads to rear patio and fully fenced in backyard. The shed outside is great for storage and the concrete patio is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms with newer carpet and a full bath. Appliances are in great condition and the home comes with a Nest thermostat system. Come check out this lovely home. More photos to come!
BELCAMP, MD
3514 Falling Run Road

Discover equal parts luxury, charm, and convenience in Laurel, Maryland! 3BD/2.5BA townhome located right off the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Features include hardwood floors, two living areas, updated kitchen, bay window, 1-car garage. Live close to fashionable shopping, delightful restaurants, and the MARC train for easy trips to DC and Baltimore. Swing by for a visit and imagine having all this gorgeous space to call your own+GGevery single day!
LAUREL, MD
1946 3RD Street NW

Introducing 1946 3rd St NW an 1870+GGs home originally designed by architect James H. McGill in the heart of the Ledroit Park Historic District. This beautifully renovated porch-front home features 5 beds, 3.5 baths, and 2-car (tandem) parking set over 2,000 square feet. This stunning home is set back from the street with a huge front yard, and is the perfect mix of old and new style. Inside, the spacious, light-filled living room boasts high ceilings and large windows. The bright and spacious floor plan leads to the gourmet kitchen, a true chef+GGs sanctuary with its brand new viking appliances, ample counter space, a wine fridge, and plenty of room for storage. Just off the kitchen, you+GGll find an accompanying space that is fit for a dining table and entertaining. Walk up the original staircase to discover the large primary suite-- a tranquil space flooded with natural light and soaring ceilings that features an all marble spa-like bathroom and two closets. Down the hall discover two additional bedrooms and a lovely bathroom with an original stained glass window. The basement is also fully finished, and boasts two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a flex space that could be effortlessly transformed into your very own fitness studio, playroom, or home office. Located in the heart of LeDroit Park Historic District, residents here will enjoy a dynamic blend of historic charm and urban access. Stay local to sample the eclectic selection of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and greenspaces at your fingertips, or take a stroll to the sights and sounds of Downtown DC. All SQFT is approximate.
REAL ESTATE
13940 Preacher Chapman Place

House has been a rental for over 16 years. Last tenants lived there for 7 years and just moved out . House is in decent living condition and needs a lot of upgrading . Price reflects that it needs work. You can get renovate as you live there or get an FHA 203k and get it fixed before you move in. Great neighborhood within minutes of Rt 28 and 29 and 66.
Lot 2 North Camp

MOTIVATED SELLERS and a NEW PRICE. Beautiful building lot in North Camp offers mountain views and public water and sewer. Convenient location, only minutes to Deep Creek Lake, Wisp Ski Resort and ASCI Whitewater course, and Fork Run Recreation center. Great location for you vacation home or permanent residence. Listing...
2348 Golfview Lane

Magnificent 7,000+ sq. ft. Brick English Manor Home in Oakmont Green golf community. This all custom built (2 x 6 construction) brick home offers 5 bedrooms (including 1st floor Owners Suite), 5 full and 2 half baths on a 1 acre wooded lot with million dollar view of the perfectly manicured 18th fairway of the golf course. Spend winters in front of the fireplace looking out the 16' x 8' sliders onto a Currier and Ives Country vista. Enter into a grand foyer with ceramic tile floors. Full french doors lead to a main level owner's suite, formal dining room, and living room. Gas fireplaces, golf course views, tray ceilings, custom molding - the list goes on. Chef's kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a quartz island and breakfast bar. Full sunroom, and attached breakfast room with tower ceiling. Solid hardwood floors on the main level. The 1200 sq ft master suite is a true retreat, with a private, walkout to a gorgeous, immense flagstone patio. MBR has 4 custom walk in closets with built in shelving, PLUS a closet just for your shoes!!. Brand new remodeled master spa bath includes full tiled shower with multi-head fixture. First floor laundry for one level living! Brand new carpeting throughout the upper level. 4 LARGE bedrooms upstairs, each with either an ensuite bath, or jack-and-jill style. The lower level of the home is a testament to Italian workmanship, with a hand-laid custom Italian marble floor, tile inlay, and Turkish Travertine highlights. Gold molding, one-of-a-kind fireplace mantle, and room for countless living options abound downstairs. Additionally, an expansive unfinished storage and/or workshop is a homeowner's dream. Mature trees, Brick wall with arched iron gate leads to a gorgeous flagstone pathway to the back patio that extends the full length of the home. Attached 3 car garage and LARGE driveway. Other amenities too numerous to mention. A custom, unique home for the discerning buyer.
GOLF

