701 W Lafayette Avenue

Introducing 1946 3rd St NW an 1870+GGs home originally designed by architect James H. McGill in the heart of the Ledroit Park Historic District. This beautifully renovated porch-front home features 5 beds, 3.5 baths, and 2-car (tandem) parking set over 2,000 square feet. This stunning home is set back from the street with a huge front yard, and is the perfect mix of old and new style. Inside, the spacious, light-filled living room boasts high ceilings and large windows. The bright and spacious floor plan leads to the gourmet kitchen, a true chef+GGs sanctuary with its brand new viking appliances, ample counter space, a wine fridge, and plenty of room for storage. Just off the kitchen, you+GGll find an accompanying space that is fit for a dining table and entertaining. Walk up the original staircase to discover the large primary suite-- a tranquil space flooded with natural light and soaring ceilings that features an all marble spa-like bathroom and two closets. Down the hall discover two additional bedrooms and a lovely bathroom with an original stained glass window. The basement is also fully finished, and boasts two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a flex space that could be effortlessly transformed into your very own fitness studio, playroom, or home office. Located in the heart of LeDroit Park Historic District, residents here will enjoy a dynamic blend of historic charm and urban access. Stay local to sample the eclectic selection of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and greenspaces at your fingertips, or take a stroll to the sights and sounds of Downtown DC. All SQFT is approximate.

REAL ESTATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO