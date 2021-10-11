701 W Lafayette Avenue

Magnificent 7,000+ sq. ft. Brick English Manor Home in Oakmont Green golf community. This all custom built (2 x 6 construction) brick home offers 5 bedrooms (including 1st floor Owners Suite), 5 full and 2 half baths on a 1 acre wooded lot with million dollar view of the perfectly manicured 18th fairway of the golf course. Spend winters in front of the fireplace looking out the 16' x 8' sliders onto a Currier and Ives Country vista. Enter into a grand foyer with ceramic tile floors. Full french doors lead to a main level owner's suite, formal dining room, and living room. Gas fireplaces, golf course views, tray ceilings, custom molding - the list goes on. Chef's kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a quartz island and breakfast bar. Full sunroom, and attached breakfast room with tower ceiling. Solid hardwood floors on the main level. The 1200 sq ft master suite is a true retreat, with a private, walkout to a gorgeous, immense flagstone patio. MBR has 4 custom walk in closets with built in shelving, PLUS a closet just for your shoes!!. Brand new remodeled master spa bath includes full tiled shower with multi-head fixture. First floor laundry for one level living! Brand new carpeting throughout the upper level. 4 LARGE bedrooms upstairs, each with either an ensuite bath, or jack-and-jill style. The lower level of the home is a testament to Italian workmanship, with a hand-laid custom Italian marble floor, tile inlay, and Turkish Travertine highlights. Gold molding, one-of-a-kind fireplace mantle, and room for countless living options abound downstairs. Additionally, an expansive unfinished storage and/or workshop is a homeowner's dream. Mature trees, Brick wall with arched iron gate leads to a gorgeous flagstone pathway to the back patio that extends the full length of the home. Attached 3 car garage and LARGE driveway. Other amenities too numerous to mention. A custom, unique home for the discerning buyer.
