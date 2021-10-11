2642 39TH Street NW , #3

Fabulous Penthouse - 3070 sq ft plus a 1045 private sq ft roof deck. 3 bedrooms have been converted to 2 bedrooms and den. Sweeping cityscape and monument views, and new windows across entire main level. Rare fireplace! Spacious living room with open family area. Separate large dining room . Partially open chef's kitchen with glass door entry and beautiful glass built in shelving in table space area, 2 sink areas, double GE wall oven, Bosch gas cooktop. Pass-through large opening to the dining room can be closed off. Large open marble foyer with graceful curved staircase leading to tiled loft , floor to ceiling windows and out to the huge private deck where you can see the river and Lincoln Memorial while you dine al fresco. Perfect fireworks view! Spacious bedrooms. The first guest bedroom can be accessed from the living room or hallway. The middle bedroom (den) is currently open to the master suite with French doors and features a hidden built in office. Spacious master suite with built-ins and walk in dressing room./closet. Luxuriously sized marble master bath includes separate tub and walk in shower and 2 vanity/sink areas plus linen storage. Marble second bath and powder room with Italian marble vanities. Herringbone wood flooring. Italian marble in entry, and hallway. Tiled washer dryer closet with shelving. Ample storage throughout. Great opportunity! Two garage parking space included! Coop fee includes property taxes, parking, utilities, basic cable, internet, and maintenance of HVAC. Watergate East amenities include sparkling newly renovated lobby, 24/7 front desk & doorman service, outdoor heated pool, fitness center, roof terrace (available for private events), garden, plus on-site shops and restaurants. Walking distance to the Kennedy Center, Georgetown Waterfront, bicycle paths, Foggy Bottom Metro, Watergate Hotel & Spa, GWU, restaurants, and more!

