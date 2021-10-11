CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

2226 Firethorn Road

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis spectacular well maintained home is for sale in one of the most sought after locations in Middle River. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath awaits its new owner! This Hawthorne gem offers a renovated kitchen as of 2018 with custom cabinetry and granite countertops. A roof that was replaced in 2012. A deck perfect for entertaining all your guests (2019). The basement encompasses a full bath and a partially finished basement to create that added bonus space or even another bedroom! The water heater was replaced in 2016 along with the windows in the home. Sellers are also offering a 1 year home warranty. Welcome home you will not be disappointed!!

