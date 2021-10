Drake London has been an absolute beast for USC this season. The third-year sophomore receiver has transitioned to the outside position from the slot seamlessly and has become the top receiver in the nation, at least through the first five weeks. London helped USC take a 37-14 victory at Colorado last weekend, catching nine passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. It was statistically his second worst game of the season, which tells you just how ridiculous he's been this year. London leads the nation with 48 catches and 670 yards receiving, but it's not just the numbers, it's how London is producing those numbers.

