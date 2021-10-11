15904 Mackenzie Manor Drive

Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this beautifully maintained and spacious 6-year-old brick front colonial situated on a corner lot in Liberty Manor. We don't expect it to be available long taking into consideration everything that it has to offer while being in the highly sought-after Charles J. Colgan HS district with easy access to popular commuter routes, dining options, and nearby shopping. With nearly 3,000 finished square feet on the two upper levels alone and a fully finished walk-out basement with over 1,400 square feet of additional living space, this home is more spacious than one would assume from the exterior. As you enter the two-story foyer, you'll be greeted by beautiful hardwood flooring that flows throughout the entire main level including the formal living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, and office. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen has upgraded Frigidaire Gallery stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, gas cooktop, double wall oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. The beautiful granite countertops throughout the kitchen along with a large island, spacious cabinets, and a custom pantry ensure that there is no shortage of counter space or storage. Just off of the kitchen, you'll find the oversized family room with an abundance of natural light, a gas fireplace, and direct access to the deck overlooking the back yard+-making it perfect for entertaining or relaxing evenings at home with the family. The entire upper level has brand new carpet and it's where you'll find the spacious owner's suite with a large walk-in closet with a beautiful custom closet organizer system that maximizes the storage+-space and efficiency. Located off of the owner's bedroom you'll find the beautiful owner's bathroom+-with a large soaking tub, separate shower, tile floors, and double sinks. Three additional bedrooms with ample closet space, another full bathroom with a double sink, and a laundry room are conveniently located on the upper level as well. The finished basement provides an endless list of possibilities to fit your personal needs and desires. With its large recreation room, bar area, 5th bedroom (being used as home gym currently), 3rd full bathroom, and a separate room that's perfect for a possible 6th bedroom (NTC) that's currently+-functioning as a media room that could easily be a 2nd home office. As you walk out of the basement door onto the rear patio located under the main level deck above, you'll find an area for tables and chairs along with a hot tub, and a fully fenced/level backyard with two entrances. In addition to the two-car garage with ample storage space, the driveway will accommodate parking for two additional cars on top of the street parking for guests during weekend get-togethers and holidays.Schedule your appointment to view this home as soon as possible so you don't let this one slip away from you.

