CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

15904 Mackenzie Manor Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxurious end-unit townhouse with gorgeous landscaping, modern appliances and elegant touchesthroughout. This townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms. 9 foot ceilings,granite countertops, a beautiful kitchen with refinished cabinets and Extra Large Pantry. Stainless Steelappliances, and arabesque tile backsplash. Additional amenities include: hardwood flooring throughout,elegant dining room with crown molding and chair railing, ceramic tile flooring in entrance and bathrooms.Double sink vanity in master bath, a walk-in closet in master bedroom, laundry near bedrooms. Thisneighborhood is in a highly sought after development with all it's amenities. Located near the Town ofHaymarket, this property is conveniently located near dining, I-66 and US-29.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2913 Gwynns Falls Parkway

WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL END OF GROUP HOME LOCATED IN THE HANLON PARK COMMUNITY. THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. THE MAIN LEVEL HAS ALL NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING, CROWN MOLDING, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, SS APPLIANCES. THE UPPER LEVEL HAS WW CARPET AND A MASTER SUITE WITH A FULL BATHROOM. THE BASEMENT IS FULLY FINISHED WITH WW CARPET AND WATER PROOFED. WHAT MAKES THIS HOME EVEN BETTER, IS THAT BRAND CONCRETE PARKING PAD IS IN THE REAR OF THE HOME......DON'T LET THIS ONE SLIP AWAY!!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

329 S Newkirk Street

Located in the heart of Greektown! This meticulously maintained and lovingly updated two bedroom, two and a half bath home features stunning original hardwood floors, a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features a master bedroom with attached master bath and huge shower, second bedroom with hall bathroom, and convenient laundry. The fully finished basement can be used as a bedroom or another living space and includes an additional storage area with partial bathroom build-out. Close proximity to incredible Greektown restaurants and a short distance from Canton, Rt. 95, and Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Call today!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2507 W Mosher Street

Another beautiful rehab located in West Baltimore... This charming 4 bedroom 2 full bath home is the perfect place to call home. Granite counters, recessed lighting, crown molding just to name a few. 2 story deck in rear with parking pad. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Listing courtesy of...
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3434 Austin Court

LOOKING FOR A MOVE-IN READY 4 BR/3.5 BA ON A PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC? YOUVE' FOUND IT! Welcome to this 2,304 sq. ft., 3-level, fully renovated home complete with a one-car garage. Listen to the birds chirping as you enjoy your morning cup of coffee or afternoon tea on the 2-level deck overlooking the large, landscaped, fully-fence, private backyard. PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! Cooking will be a joy in the spacious kitchen with its Samsung appliances (glass-top range, microwave, dishwasher, and french door refrigerator) and expansive granite countertops. The home chef will always be part of the conversation while guests dine at the large kitchen peninsula or dining room open to the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom includes full en-suite bath. Newer hardwood floors throughout Main level and Upper Level. Upscale luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout basement. Newer carpets in bedrooms. New roof in 2020 . This must-see home is situated with easy Telegraph Rd, S. Kings Highway, Rt. 1, and Huntington Metro Station, Alexandria shops, restaurants., and parks. Rose Hill Elementary School, Hayfield Middle School, Hayfield High School.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Molding#Extra Large Pantry#Thisneighborhood
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

150 N Cannon Avenue

**MUST SEE**Beautiful Semi-Detached house available for Immidiate occupancy **Why rent while you can Own this 3 bedroom 1 bath House in heart of Hagerstown. Freshly renovated with new floors, new light fixtures , main level has living room, dinning room and kitchen, 2 levels upstairs with 3 bed rooms, one bath.Nice size patio/deck in back yard for cook outs etc. Close to shops and high ways. Schedule showing this one won't last long !!!
HAGERSTOWN, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

64 Triple Crown Court

Here is your opportunity to own an exceptional home! Beautiful and well maintained townhome with an open floorplan, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout! The upper level includes 2 generously sized bedrooms, and an updated full bath. The open main level boasts hardwood flooring throughout living, kitchen, and dining areas. The lower level includes a large recreational area or 3rd bedroom and half bath with washer and dryer. Great condition. Close to shopping, public transportation and golf courses.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6163 Gardenia Court

*Photos will be uploaded Friday evening.*Stunning end-unit 3-story townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths. Kitchen has maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite, designer backsplash, and built-in wine fridge! Warm mahogany hardwoods, fresh paint, and updated light fixtures. New high end large-capacity washer/ dryer. Sunny lower level family room with wood-burning fireplace plus tons of storage. Newer HVAC. Fully-fenced corner lot with large patio perfect for entertaining. Home backs to grassy common area. Community amenities include a tot lot and basketball court. Incredible location with plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options nearby at Kingstowne Shopping Center and Springfield Town Center. Easy access to Old Town Alexandria, National Harbor, DC, Fort Belvoir, and the Pentagon via I-95, I-395, I-495. Close to Van Dorn Metro & Springfield Metro. Open Sunday 12-2.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

413 Bluebird Trail

Come home to the established community of Wilde Acres aka Mountain Falls Park. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Colonial sits on a .25 acre lot surrounded by trees. The main level has an open floor plan. The kitchen features a center island & SS appliances. The front load washer & dryer convey. All bedrooms & full baths are tucked away upstairs for added privacy. New roof & new well pump in 2021. New flooring in the hall bath & laundry room. You'll love the covered porch on the rear of the home, the secure exterior storage & the pea stone patio. Enjoy the tranquility of a country setting while only being 25 minutes from the City of Winchester. Act fast, this detached home is offered at a townhouse price and is sure to sell quickly.
WINCHESTER, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9831 Buckner Road

Charming brick front,3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Georgetown South. Enter the main level and you'll be greeted by a large living room, dining area open to kitchen, half bath, laundry room, and rear access to your fenced backyard overlooking the playground. Upstairs has updated floors, three bedrooms, and a full bath. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants, offices, Manassas downtown, and shopping centers.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2826 S Columbus Street

Come see this charming rowhouse on quiet cul de sac in Fairlington Village. Lives like a home with all the benefits of a condo assn. The unit is light-filled with a spacious living area and a newly renovated kitchen. There are hardwood floors throughout, a private patio, convenient parking, fresh painted and it is close to 395. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs, all recently refreshed. Don't miss the attic storage upstairs. The lower level is fully finished and includes a renovated full bathroom with a washer/dryer and a possible 3rd bedroom. Amenities include a community center, 7 pools, tennis courts, and a playground. Walk to shops and restaurants of Shirlington. HVAC was replaced in 2012, new hot water heater in 2019, new stove and dishwasher in 2016, brand new microwave and refrigerator this year.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12000 Market Street , #363

STUNNING REMODEL!! In Sought After Savoy at Reston Town Center. Perfect location! Live the vibrant, trendy RTC lifestyle! Restaurants, shopping, bike trails, easy access to commuter routes, 2 blocks to the new Reston Town Center Metro! UPGRADED UNIT with REMODELED KITCHEN w/Granite Counters, Upgraded Cabinets, Upgraded Flooring. REMODELED BATH. Gas Hot Water Heater, RECENT HVAC, Newer Washer/Dryer 2019. Custom Neutral Paints throughout. Bright Natural Light with (1) ONE Underground Garage Assigned Parking Space 5 seconds away from elevator #1 close to the unit. Total of 1 to 2 minutes duration walk from the unit to the parking spot. Savoy Condo is a Fantastic & Trendy building - friendly and quiet - amenities include a full-time concierge w/24-hour secured lobby, fitness center, pool, business center, & community center. Exciting condo in an exciting location!
RESTON, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5210 Eliots Oak Road

Renovated, Radiate, Refreshing. Welcome to your delightful new 5 Bed 3 Full Bath split foyer home, located in the community of Longfellow. The front of the home is picturesque, with large trees surrounding the property, delightful landscaping, and french door entranceway. Upon entering the Foyer you are able to access the two levels of the home. The upper level is filled with natural light which highlights beautiful hardwood floors of the spacious Living Room, chic Dining Room with wainscoting & sliding glass door that provides access to the rear deck, gourmet Kitchen, and enchanting Breakfast Nook. The open Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinets. The top-level is completed with the Primary Bedroom with Ensuite Bath, 2 additional Bedrooms, and Full Hallway Bath. The Primary Bedroom offers a walk-in closet, a massive Ensuite, and a private balcony. The walkout lower level contains the captivating Living Room with built-in shelving, a wood-burning fireplace, and stylish room color story. The Study is the perfect location for a Home Office, Hobby Corner, or School Room with a built-in desk, well-placed outlets, and cabinets. Two additional Bedrooms, renovated Full Bath, and Laundry Room rounds out your marvelous home. The rear yard of your home offers idyllic views. Book your appointment today for your chance to call Eliots Oaks your home sweet home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8809 Boulder Hill Place

4 bedrooms | 3 full baths | 1 half bath | 2-car garage with carriage doors. Surrounded by a picturesque community landscaping on a cul-de-sac in desirable Stone Lake is this elegant townhome offering luxurious living in a gated lakeside community. Unfolding over 3,317 sqft of living space, this home features loads of natural light, profile crown moldings, gorgeous hardwoods, wood louvre shutters, a French door to a private study, a living room, and a formal dining room accented by crown molding and chair rail trim. An inviting family room is highlighted by a marble surround gas fireplace flanked by transom topped windows, a sleek modern fan, and a walkout to the Trex+- deck. The open chef+GGs kitchen boasts gorgeous custom 42+G- cabinetry, granite counters, stylish backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a cooktop, a large center island with breakfast bar, pendant lighting, and a casual dining space with a trio of sun-drenching windows. Upper landing with balcony leads to the owner's suite presenting a deep tray ceiling, recessed lighting, a huge walk-in closet, French doors opening to a private balcony, and a spa-like bath with a dual sink vanity, a separate shower, and a platform soaking tub. Spacious lower level displays 9+GG ceilings, a bedroom, a full bath, and a rec with built-ins and a walkout to the patio and open yard.Community Amenities: Bordering forest conservation and the Patuxent River, gazebo available to rent, tennis courts, putting green, a 25-acre lake, ability to dock small boat or canoe, a 24-hour attended gate, and a great location located just off I-95 and equally convenient to the Baltimore and Washington metro areas, fine shopping, dining, entertainment, and more!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4437 Brookfield Corporate Drive , #103

$769,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAFX2001919. *** DO NOT DISTURB OWNER OR EMPLOYEES & APPOINTMENT ONLY!!! ****NEXT TO CHANTILLY POST OFFICE *** EASY TO ACCESS TO RT.28/RT.29/RT/50/I-66 / DULLES AIRPORT */SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS ** HARD TO FIND 1ST FLOOR OFFICE CONDO *** ZONING I-5 *** GOOD FOR DOCTORS OFFICE/IT FACILITIES/ REAL ESTATE OFFICE/DENTAL LAB/ SCHOOL ... & MUCH MORE ****2 ENTRANCES AT FRONT **** UNIT#103 + #104 CONTIGUOUS UNIT *** APPROX. 2,690 SQ *** WHY ARE YOU PAYING RENT??? GOOD OPPORTUNITY TO OWN YOUR SPACE *** YOU CAN SEPERATE UNIT (RUN YOUR BUSINESS FOR ONE UNIT & RENT OTHER UNIT!!! ) **** RECEPTION AND WAITING AREA + MUTiPLE OFFICES & 2 KITCHENETTES + 2 RESTROOMS + LARGE OPEN SPACES + BUILT IN VAULT SAFETY ROOM INSTALLED ON PREMISES ***
CHANTILLY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1230 Griffith Place

Impeccably maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in the great community of Greys Landing in Belcamp! The community has many amenities including a pool and recreation center. The kitchen is updated with all stainless steel appliances and a contemporary white subway tile backsplash. Large family room with laminate flooring that leads to rear patio and fully fenced in backyard. The shed outside is great for storage and the concrete patio is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms with newer carpet and a full bath. Appliances are in great condition and the home comes with a Nest thermostat system. Come check out this lovely home. More photos to come!
BELCAMP, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8 Stonepath Ct

Meticulously maintained 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom with 2 car garage all on a private cul-de-sac. This home boasts a brand new roof, siding and outdoor screened in porch. Additional upgrades to include HVAC, HW heater, front door with side lights, insulated windows, bathrooms, well maintained hardwood floors, basement carpet, painting, crown moldings, guarded gutters, flagstone walkway, and kitchen. The screened in living area displays a knotty pine ceiling, sky lights, ceiling fan, TV viewing and dining. Just off the screened in porch is a patio space for gatherings and grilling. The main level boasts beautiful kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, raised peninsula, granite counters, stainless appliances along with a separate office space, enlarged distinct dining room for entertaining as well as a spacious family room with stoneface wood burning fireplace. The upper level hosts the master bedroom with a large walk in closet and a full marble bath surround with jacuzzi tub along with 3 additional bedrooms and shared full hall bathroom. The lower level has a large recreation area, separate office space and in-law / nanny suite with a full private bathroom and tons of storage. The backyard is a nature enthusiasts paradise with fenced vegetable garden and numerous gardens and flowerbeds. Do not pass up this amazing property.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5703 Liberty Manor Circle

Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this beautifully maintained and spacious 6-year-old brick front colonial situated on a corner lot in Liberty Manor. We don't expect it to be available long taking into consideration everything that it has to offer while being in the highly sought-after Charles J. Colgan HS district with easy access to popular commuter routes, dining options, and nearby shopping. With nearly 3,000 finished square feet on the two upper levels alone and a fully finished walk-out basement with over 1,400 square feet of additional living space, this home is more spacious than one would assume from the exterior. As you enter the two-story foyer, you'll be greeted by beautiful hardwood flooring that flows throughout the entire main level including the formal living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, and office. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen has upgraded Frigidaire Gallery stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, gas cooktop, double wall oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. The beautiful granite countertops throughout the kitchen along with a large island, spacious cabinets, and a custom pantry ensure that there is no shortage of counter space or storage. Just off of the kitchen, you'll find the oversized family room with an abundance of natural light, a gas fireplace, and direct access to the deck overlooking the back yard+-making it perfect for entertaining or relaxing evenings at home with the family. The entire upper level has brand new carpet and it's where you'll find the spacious owner's suite with a large walk-in closet with a beautiful custom closet organizer system that maximizes the storage+-space and efficiency. Located off of the owner's bedroom you'll find the beautiful owner's bathroom+-with a large soaking tub, separate shower, tile floors, and double sinks. Three additional bedrooms with ample closet space, another full bathroom with a double sink, and a laundry room are conveniently located on the upper level as well. The finished basement provides an endless list of possibilities to fit your personal needs and desires. With its large recreation room, bar area, 5th bedroom (being used as home gym currently), 3rd full bathroom, and a separate room that's perfect for a possible 6th bedroom (NTC) that's currently+-functioning as a media room that could easily be a 2nd home office. As you walk out of the basement door onto the rear patio located under the main level deck above, you'll find an area for tables and chairs along with a hot tub, and a fully fenced/level backyard with two entrances. In addition to the two-car garage with ample storage space, the driveway will accommodate parking for two additional cars on top of the street parking for guests during weekend get-togethers and holidays.Schedule your appointment to view this home as soon as possible so you don't let this one slip away from you.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2500 Virginia Avenue NW , 1405-S

Fabulous Penthouse - 3070 sq ft plus a 1045 private sq ft roof deck. 3 bedrooms have been converted to 2 bedrooms and den. Sweeping cityscape and monument views, and new windows across entire main level. Rare fireplace! Spacious living room with open family area. Separate large dining room . Partially open chef's kitchen with glass door entry and beautiful glass built in shelving in table space area, 2 sink areas, double GE wall oven, Bosch gas cooktop. Pass-through large opening to the dining room can be closed off. Large open marble foyer with graceful curved staircase leading to tiled loft , floor to ceiling windows and out to the huge private deck where you can see the river and Lincoln Memorial while you dine al fresco. Perfect fireworks view! Spacious bedrooms. The first guest bedroom can be accessed from the living room or hallway. The middle bedroom (den) is currently open to the master suite with French doors and features a hidden built in office. Spacious master suite with built-ins and walk in dressing room./closet. Luxuriously sized marble master bath includes separate tub and walk in shower and 2 vanity/sink areas plus linen storage. Marble second bath and powder room with Italian marble vanities. Herringbone wood flooring. Italian marble in entry, and hallway. Tiled washer dryer closet with shelving. Ample storage throughout. Great opportunity! Two garage parking space included! Coop fee includes property taxes, parking, utilities, basic cable, internet, and maintenance of HVAC. Watergate East amenities include sparkling newly renovated lobby, 24/7 front desk & doorman service, outdoor heated pool, fitness center, roof terrace (available for private events), garden, plus on-site shops and restaurants. Walking distance to the Kennedy Center, Georgetown Waterfront, bicycle paths, Foggy Bottom Metro, Watergate Hotel & Spa, GWU, restaurants, and more!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Warburton Oaks Drive

Great opportunity for first-time home buyers, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, huge 2 car garage, great patio, go fishing 10 minutes away at Fort Washington Park, or go to Captain's Cove Neighborhood Park, Fort Washington Marina, Oxon Cove and Oxon Hill Farm, National Harbor, Piscataway Park and National Colonial Farm, Thomas Stone National Historic Site, near I395, I495 access. More pics are coming. Home is move-in ready, but being sold "As Is". This home has Solar Electric, the solar bill is about $135 per month. Open House Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Offers if any will be presented on Tuesday evening, send your highest and best, offers need to be in by Tuesday at 12 noon.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2348 Golfview Lane

Magnificent 7,000+ sq. ft. Brick English Manor Home in Oakmont Green golf community. This all custom built (2 x 6 construction) brick home offers 5 bedrooms (including 1st floor Owners Suite), 5 full and 2 half baths on a 1 acre wooded lot with million dollar view of the perfectly manicured 18th fairway of the golf course. Spend winters in front of the fireplace looking out the 16' x 8' sliders onto a Currier and Ives Country vista. Enter into a grand foyer with ceramic tile floors. Full french doors lead to a main level owner's suite, formal dining room, and living room. Gas fireplaces, golf course views, tray ceilings, custom molding - the list goes on. Chef's kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a quartz island and breakfast bar. Full sunroom, and attached breakfast room with tower ceiling. Solid hardwood floors on the main level. The 1200 sq ft master suite is a true retreat, with a private, walkout to a gorgeous, immense flagstone patio. MBR has 4 custom walk in closets with built in shelving, PLUS a closet just for your shoes!!. Brand new remodeled master spa bath includes full tiled shower with multi-head fixture. First floor laundry for one level living! Brand new carpeting throughout the upper level. 4 LARGE bedrooms upstairs, each with either an ensuite bath, or jack-and-jill style. The lower level of the home is a testament to Italian workmanship, with a hand-laid custom Italian marble floor, tile inlay, and Turkish Travertine highlights. Gold molding, one-of-a-kind fireplace mantle, and room for countless living options abound downstairs. Additionally, an expansive unfinished storage and/or workshop is a homeowner's dream. Mature trees, Brick wall with arched iron gate leads to a gorgeous flagstone pathway to the back patio that extends the full length of the home. Attached 3 car garage and LARGE driveway. Other amenities too numerous to mention. A custom, unique home for the discerning buyer.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy