1223 Battery Avenue
Quintessential Federal Hill home with PARKING FOR 2 CARS!!! Enter your home through the exquisite designer glass front door into your light and bright living room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and decorative exposed brick wall. Hardwood floors continue into the expansive dining room perfect for hosting your holiday events and dinner parties. There is plenty of cabinet storage in the kitchen with designer backsplash, recessed lighting and ample counter space. Walk upstairs to an open landing with hardwood floors, two bedrooms and a full bath. Steps to the top floor take you to the master suite with the bathroom of your dreams, featuring wood flooring, double sink vanity and two master closets!!! Partially finished basement with laundry. Fenced backyard and two tiered rooftop deck are perfect for your summer gatherings. Parking spaces are separately deeded and sold together.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0