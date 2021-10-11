CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilya Mikheyev Out Eight Weeks With Broken Thumb

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs lost a key roster member at the very end of training camp, as Ilya Mikheyev went down with a hand injury in the final preseason game. Today, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters including Kristen Shilton of TSN that Mikheyev will require surgery for a broken thumb and is expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks. Keefe also explained that Auston Matthews, who is working his way back from wrist surgery, will not be available to the team this week.

the-rink.com

Blackhawks finalize roster, announce alternate captains

The Chicago Blackhawks finalized their season-opening roster after making three transactions on Tuesday, as the team recalled MacKenzie Entwistle and Philipp Kurashev from the Rockford IceHogs, moved Wyatt Kalynuk from injured reserve to long-term injured reserve and placed Andrew Shaw on long-term injured reserve. With the moves, the Blackhawks cemented...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
