S&P 500 Slips as Utilities Slide, Energy Turns Negative

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The S&P 500 slipped Monday as energy stocks turned negative even as oil climbed amid expectations for tighter supplies. The S&P 500 fell 0.27%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.32%, or 111 points, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1%. Energy stocks gave up gains despite oil prices...

investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren't day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock's value to grow.
STOCKS
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
investing.com

Optimism On Corporate Earnings Boost Global Markets

Global markets closed higher on Thursday after several tech giants released solid quarterly earnings on Wall Street. "The biggest boost came from growth names including Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB .O), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT .O), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN .O), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA .O), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL .O) and Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL .O), which rose more than 1%. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC .N) gained 1.3% as its profit topped market expectations, helped by the release of reserves to cover loan losses," Reuters reported.
STOCKS
investing.com

Earnings Signal Banks Stocks Are Still Attractive

Earnings from the top US lenders this week showed their stock rallies still have more room to run, despite some analysts' doubts about future gains. After soaring during the first half of the year, US bank stocks were under pressure on speculation that the profit boom won't be strong enough to justify the heady run-up. Banks, however, have shown this week that recovery in their earnings is strong and broad-based.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow up over 200 points as stocks open with gains after retail sales data

Stocks opened higher Friday, looking to build on the previous session's sharp gains, after a stronger-than-expected rise in September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208 points, or 0.6%, to 35,120, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,459 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3% to 14,869. The Dow was led higher by shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , up more than 2% after topping Wall Street forecasts.
STOCKS
investing.com

Futures edge higher ahead of Goldman earnings, retail sales data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock futures edged higher on Friday and pointed to weekly gains for major indexes, ahead of results from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ), which is expected to round out a strong third-quarter earnings season for big banks. Shares of Wall Street's most prolific dealmaker were up 0.7%...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight decline for the blue-chip benchmark, matching the longest losing skid ended Sept. 21, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3% at 4,363, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7% at about 14,572, and marked the best day since Oct. 7. Several Fed officials said they even preferred a more rapid reduction of the central bank's current $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, rather than the $15 billion reduction anticipated. Data showed that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 0.4% in September after climbing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 5.4% after advancing 5.3% year-over-year in August.
STOCKS

