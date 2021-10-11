KENOSHA NEWS EDITORIAL: Biden’s botched Afghanistan exit shouldn’t be ignored
After 20 years in Afghanistan, with 2,461 U.S. servicemen and women making the ultimate sacrifice serving there, it was time to leave Afghanistan. The mission to help Afghanistan build a government to defeat the Taliban failed. Those 20 years weren’t the fault of President Joe Biden. But the August exit — that was on the shoulders of the Biden administration and the botched exit shouldn’t be brushed under the rug.www.kenoshanews.com
Comments / 0