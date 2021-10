Information provided County of San Benito. San Benito County announced that over the next two years, San Benito County will receive about $12.2 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This is an opportunity the county is giving residents to take part in how the funding is spent. See SURVEY section below to take part in the process.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO