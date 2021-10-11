CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendrix men's soccer ties; women's soccer, volleyball falls

By Submitted by HENDRIX SPORTS INFORMATION
Log Cabin Democrat
 4 days ago

Hendrix played Berry to a scoreless draw after two overtimes in Southern Athletic Association (SAA) action. The Warriors, who celebrated Senior Day with Sunday being their final home game of the regular season, are unbeaten (1-0-1) in their last two games at Warrior Soccer Field against the Vikings. Hendrix (2-6-2,...

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

friars.com

No. 25 Men’s Soccer Ties DePaul, 1-1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No. 25 Providence College men's soccer team tied DePaul University, 1-1 , on Saturday October 9 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Senior midfielder Paulo Lima (Lisbon, Portugal) scored the only goal for the Friars. Providence – 1 — DePaul University –1 RECORDS. Providence – 7-1-3,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
montgomeryherald.com

Men's soccer falls in two close games

Last week, the Montgomery Central men’s soccer team played two conference games. The first game was played on Monday, September 27, at North Davidson High School. When it comes to conference games, they tend to be competitive and more times than not, the game is always a close one – that is no different with Montgomery Central’s game against North Davidson.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
umweagles.com

UMW Men's Soccer Falls at CNU, 2-1, on Saturday Night

The University of Mary Washington men's soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision at Christopher Newport University on Saturday night in Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference action in Newport News, Va. The Eagles slip to 5-3-1 on the season. The Eagles fell behind, 1-0, in the 15th minute, and trailed throughout the rest...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Claire Smith
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Soccer Falls to #15 Saint Louis

St. Louis, Mo. – (October 2, 2021) – Despite a career-high nine saves from Nick Buchholz, the Fordham men's soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to the 15th-ranked Saint Louis Billikens at Hermann Stadium on Saturday night. The Billikens scored a pair of first half goals for all the offense...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
orangemedianetwork.com

OSU Men’s and Women’s Soccer team earned ranked wins

Both the Oregon State men’s soccer and women’s soccer team played on the same night against ranked opponents. And both teams were able to walk away with a victory. The Oregon State women’s soccer team had a historic night for the program, as they defeated the No.7 ranked Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto by a score of 2-1. This victory was the first road win against the Cardinal in program history, and the win moved the Beavers to an overall record of 9-1, and 1-1 in conference play.
OREGON STATE
Omaha.com

Creighton women's soccer falls to Marquette

Marquette scored in the fifth minute, and that stood up for a 1-0 win over the Creighton women Thursday night at Morrison Stadium. The Golden Eagles got their goal when Katrina Wetherell headed in a crossing pass. Creighton outshot Marquette 11-6, but the Bluejays couldn't get the equalizer. Hailey Rothwell...
CREIGHTON, NE
bubearcats.com

Men’s Soccer Settles for 1-1 Tie With Bucknell

Box Score VESTAL, N.Y. – Sebastian Paz scored with just 2:28 left in regulation as Bucknell (3-6-2) came back to tie Binghamton (7-2-1) in a non-conference men's soccer game on Tuesday evening at the Bearcats Sports Complex. Despite the draw, the Bearcats are still unbeaten in their last four matches.
VESTAL, NY
Bwog

Men’s Soccer Falls To Brown On Ivy Opener

This defeat marks seven straight winless games for the Lions as they fall 0-1 for the fifth time this season. First off, hell of a first half of the first half. Fantastic passing and possession. Excellent way to start the game by involving the defense and not forcing the ball forward where Brown’s defense is waiting. The outside backs (the two defenders on the outside of the formation) were playing aggressively and supporting the offense. I truly thought something in the team’s mindset had changed, and I was looking at a brand new team. Then, in the 32nd minute, Ryan Kipness had a breakaway on the left side of the field and was brutally slide tackled and taken down by a Brown defender. At that moment, everything fell apart. Brown gained momentum and began attacking. They scored on a corner kick just seven minutes later and kept the Lions on the back foot the rest of the 45 minute half.
SOCCER
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

'We're going to keep believing:' women's soccer ties with SMU

The UCF women’s soccer team battled the Southern Methodist University Mustangs in a 1-1 double-overtime draw in Dallas Thursday. "We got a decent result on the road today: one-one tie against a very good SMU team," Knights Head Coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak said. The Knights kicked off the game with...
SOCCER
Salina Post

Coyote men's soccer falls to Sterling 2-0

STERLING – Kansas Wesleyan Men's Soccer dropped a 2-0 decision to Sterling on Saturday afternoon at the Sterling College pitch. The first half was played relatively evenly, but in the second half, Sterling would net both its goals. The first goal came in the 60th minute when Jacobo Sanfeliu scored...
STERLING, KS
dailybruin.com

Men’s soccer allows late-game comeback, falls to Oregon State

The Bruins have taken their first loss in conference play this season. No. 23 UCLA men’s soccer (6-3, 2-1 Pac-12) was defeated by Oregon State (5-1-1, 1-0) on Thursday night in Corvallis by a score of 4-3 to fall to 1-1 in away games this year. The loss is the second for the Bruins in their last eight games and marks the first time this season the team allowed more than two goals.
OREGON STATE
suseagulls.com

Women’s Soccer falls to No. 3 Christopher Newport

Both teams started out playing fast with Sara Davis getting a good look at the goal for the Sea Gulls just six minutes into the match, however the keeper was able to make the save. Christopher Newport returned the favor with a flurry of shots. In the 26th minute, Sarah...
SOCCER
Star-Herald

NJC tops WNCC men's, women's soccer

STERLING, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams were on the wrong side of the scoreboard in matches with Northeastern Junior College on Saturday at Sterling, Colorado. The Cougar women competed hard, but just couldn’t get the ball in to the back of the net...
STERLING, CO
Fairfield Mirror

Men’s and Women’s Soccer Trade Wins With Niagara

This past weekend, both the men’s and women’s soccer teams played against Niagara University, with the men’s team hosting the Purple Eagles at Lessing Field and the women’s team making the trip to Niagara as the visiting team. On the home front, the Stags welcomed the return of Matt Turner...
SOCCER
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University’s women’s soccer ties Delaware

Delaware players prevent Lydia Totten from passing the ball on Oct. 3. Elon University’s women’s soccer team tied the University of Delaware Blue Hens 1-1 in its second Colonial Athletic Association match of the season. The game went to double overtime, with neither team able to secure the victory after...
DELAWARE STATE
Collegiate Times

Virginia Tech men's soccer ties with Boston College on Friday

On Friday, the Virginia Tech Hokies' men's soccer team and the Boston College Eagles played a tough, double-overtime game. However, by the end, neither team had been able to score a goal, resulting in a draw. Virginia Tech had 16 shots, with three of them being on goal. In comparison,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hillsboro News-Times

Forest Grove boys hand Glencoe historic soccer loss 2-0

The Vikings deal the Crimson Tide their first conference defeat since joining the Pacific Conference in 2018.It's not often that you get to do something for the first time, or in this case the first time something's ever been done. The Forest Grove boys soccer team did that Tuesday night, Oct. 12, defeating the Glencoe Crimson Tide 2-0 and becoming the first Pacific Conference team to beat the Tide since they joined the conference in the 2018-19 season. "The team played solid," Forest Grove assistant coach Rene Lopez said while speaking for head coach Gracey Mosquera. "I think they understood...
FOREST GROVE, OR
cokercobras.com

Men’s Soccer Falls in Heartbreaker

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's soccer team fell in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday (Oct. 9) by a 4-3 score to Mars Hill University. The Cobras got out to an early lead thanks to a goal from Luca Leonini in the 13th minute of the match. They would hold onto the one goal margin until the half. Mars Hill would answer back with a goal to level the score at 1-1 in the 54th minute.
COLLEGE SPORTS
jambroadcasting.com

Schreiner Sports: Women’s Soccer Falls To Southwestern

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their match against Southwestern University last night 2-5. The Mountaineers hit the road last night and traveled to Georgetown, Texas, to play a conference match against Southwestern University. Schreiner got out to a rough start as the Pirates scored three unanswered goals in the first 25 minutes of the match. However, the Mountaineers found some life early in the second half, as freshman #9 Chloe Mills Made a great run a scored the first goal of the match for Schreiner. The goal also came from a beautiful pass up field from Kourtney Rosales who was credited with the assist on the play. This was Mills’ first collegiate goal scored, as she now joins the FOUR other freshman goal scorers this season. Unfortunately, Southwestern would go on to score another goal shortly after to push the Pirates lead back up to 1-4. That wouldn’t be the end for the Mountaineers offense though. in the 80th minute, sophomore Myranda Palacios lined up for a Penalty Kick a sunk it into the bottom right corner of the net, scoring Schreiner’s second goal of the evening. This was also Palacios’ first collegiate goal scored.
GEORGETOWN, TX

