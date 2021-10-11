CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Win $10,000 for catching catfish, this weekend

By Brian Cope
carolinasportsman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig money on the line for Lake Wateree catfish anglers. What’s a better way to spend a couple of days on the water catching catfish with your friends? Having a shot at winning $10,000 while doing it!. And anglers will have that shot this weekend. This coming Friday and Saturday,...

www.carolinasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Leader-Herald

Gloversville man catches rare fish

LAKE GEORGE — Mark Clemente of Gloversville caught and released a lake trout in Lake George the first week of September. The leucistic lake trout was quite a shocker to see when it came out from under the boat. It looked like a giant goldfish. It was just 23 inches, and he would guess in the 5-pound range. It was a very healthy, very chunky laker in every way except color. It was in great shape and went back to the bottom like a rocket when Clemente released him. Clemente used a homemade flutter spoon. He caught it in the south basin of Lake George along with eight other lakers that day. A biologist at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation looked into it and says this is considered reduced color pigmentation, called leucistic. It’s very rare.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
96.3 The Blaze

Wow! Montana Angler Catches $10,000 Fish in Flathead Lake

One of Montana's more unique fishing tournaments led to a big payday for one the tourney's competitors. Thousands of fish are caught during Fall Mack Days on Flathead Lake. The tournament is unique in that it is spread out over approximately 8 weeks. Also, there are no entry fees and anglers can enter right up to the last day and fish as few or as many days as they want.
MONTANA STATE
Killeen Daily Herald

BOB MAINDELLE: Catching the largest freshwater fish in North America

In last week’s column I described the first of two days’ worth of fishing my wife and I partook in during our visit to Oregon to see a multitude of waterfalls and, in so doing, cross an item off my wife’s bucket list. That first trip, taken with professional fishing...
PETS
WTVM

Two hunters kill legendary Big Al in Lake Harding

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Cody, Charles and their furry helper Goose are what many would call dedicated hunters with an eye on the prize no matter the difficulty of the task at hand. It was only a couple of days ago that their ultimate test came when the waters of...
HAMILTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catfish#Fish#Lake Wateree
WYFF4.com

WHOA! Man catches 64-pound catfish

CHESTER, W.Va. — A fisherman reeled in a giant catfish last month on the Ohio River, just over the Pennsylvania border in West Virginia. The 64.8-pound flathead catfish would have shattered the Pennsylvania record by 8 pounds, but just missed becoming a record-breaking catch in West Virginia. Over the past...
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

South Dakota Bowhunter Tags a Giant 218-Inch Nontypical Buck

Mike Beadle heard something behind his treestand in northeastern South Dakota late in the afternoon of Sept. 12. For a moment, the 45-year-old bowhunter thought it was the doe and fawn he’d seen a few minutes earlier. But when he glanced behind him, he spotted the massive buck he’d been monitoring on trail cameras since May 29. The buck was broadside, standing just 18 yards away.
ANIMALS
Herald Tribune

Crab trap lines attract cobia, tripletail

Stone crab season opens Friday and the nearshore Gulf will be loaded with long trap lines from the beach on out to 10 miles or so. Crabbers actually set their traps 10 days ago and will begin tending them on Friday. These trap lines are a real boon for anglers...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
outdoorchannelplus.com

Youth Hunter, Kaden Holzbauer, Drops a Double Drop Tine South Dakota Buck on Opening Day

With expectations that opening day would be a management buck hunt, the Holzbauer brothers were astonished when they left the woods with a buck of a lifetime. Kaden Holzbauer has been a deer hunter for years. Together with his older brother and father, the 14-year-old’s go-to spot for whitetail hunting is their family farm in Gregory, South Dakota. The property is rented for cattle, but it is also managed for whitetail deer hunting.
ANIMALS
The News

Local fishing guide experiences catch of a lifetime on Spring River

With the recent renovations coming to the Jim Hinkle National Fish Hatchery announced the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recently, it is already a given that will be a boost to Fulton County. The timing couldn’t have been any better as just days after the groundbreaking ceremony, a fishing guide’s...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
SFGate

When a fisherman pulled in his line, he knew he had 'something weird': A 40-pound alligator gar

When fisherman Butch Smith pulled his last line up from the Neosho River in Kansas one day last month, he wasn't quite sure what he was looking at. As a 4½-foot, nearly 40-pound fish thrashed around in his boat, Smith called up a buddy and said, "I've got something weird here." Smith sent him a photo, and the friend called back with an answer: That's an alligator gar.
LIFESTYLE
Whiskey Riff

Monster Peacock Bass Smashes Florida State Record

The Florida state record for butterfly peacock bass had been on the books for almost 30-years until a Florida man broke the record earlier this week. The record-breaking fish caught by Felipe Prieto weighed 9-pounds and 11-ounces and measured more than 23-inches long. The previous record dated back to 1993 and weighed just a shade over 9-pounds.
FLORIDA STATE
lakeofthewoodsmn.com

Fishing Report 10.11.21

On the south end… A really good week of fall walleye fishing. Big numbers of fish being caught. It should only improve as water temps get cooler. This fall has been unseasonably warm. Big numbers of walleyes and saugers are set up along the south shore and anglers are catching a lot of fish.
HOBBIES
majorleaguefishing.com

Tommy Biffle’s Ode to Fall: Downsize in September, Focus on Bait in October

The fall months can offer some of the best fishing of the year, but the window right before summer fully wanes can be some of the most challenging fishing of the entire year. It’s a transitional period between awful and excellent fishing that Oklahoma pro Tommy Biffle has seen countless times in his long professional career.
HOBBIES
The Ledger

Speckled perch numbers continue to improve in Polk County

1 Around Lakeland, at Tenoroc, bass fishing was best on lakes Butterfly, Derby, Pine, B, 4 and 10. Lakes Legs, Picnic and 5 also had high catch rates. This past week 19 large bass over 19 inches were reported with six bass measuring over 22 inches and the largest measuring 24 inches. Lakes Hydrilla, B and C had the best speck bite. Lakes Cemetery, Derby, Picnic, B and 5 had the best panfish bite. The catfish bite was best at Lakes Cemetery and Derby, reports FWC biologist Paolo Pecora. At Saddle Creek, the bass bite is picking up on topwaters at first light, look for schooling bass. On the panfish, it’s been mostly bluegill on crickets and some specks have been caught. Around town, Lake Hollingsworth produced limits of specks over the weekend and Crago and Parker also have good catches on minnows. Parker is also producing schoolie bass on topwaters and rattling baits, reports Kyle Stafford at Phillips Bait and Tackle (863-666-2248).
POLK COUNTY, FL
county10.com

World record-setting fish caught in the Winds

(Wind River Range, WY) – It’s official, 4-year-old Caroline May Evans set a new world record in the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) Female Smallfry category for her 2 lb golden trout caught in the Winds on July 8th, 2021. A second golden trout catch in the Winds by Huan...
ANIMALS
AL.com

Alabama Friday fishing report

From Guntersville, Captain Mike Gerry reports that the fall changeover is underway, with bass migrating from their deep water summer haunts to shallower grass flats, weed mats, bays and stump flats as well as starting to chase shad at the surface. He suggests anglers try shoal areas nearest the channel first, throwing topwaters at dawn in scattered weeds in areas 2 to 3 feet deep, then moving out to the shoulder as the sun rises and fishing swimjigs and swimbaits. Gerry also likes fishing the Spro frog on the weedmats as fall comes in—he says to listen for bream “popping” in the mats to choose one where bass are likely to be hiding; www.fishlakeguntersvilleguideservice.com.
ALABAMA STATE
carolinasportsman.com

Loris, SC huntress kills GIANT gator

Kristy Hincher of Loris, S.C. killed a huge gator on Saturday, Oct. 9. The beast measured 12-feet, 9-inches long. It wasn’t Hincher’s first alligator, but it’s the biggest one she’s ever killed. She was hunting in the Pee Dee Region on the last day of the 2021 season. “I was...
LORIS, SC
Houston Chronicle

Lake Conroe Fishing Report

Fishing on Lake Conroe is in it's summer pattern. The water temperature at the dam early in the morning has been running 84 degrees according to the SJRS, and up north fishing guide Butch Terpe said it starts in the mornings at about 80 degrees. As the day wears on...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy