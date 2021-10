Forward Marian Studenic is in uncharted territory. He made it to the final day of the Devils training camp, for the first time in his career. "I'm really happy, that was my goal for summer," Studenic said following Monday's practice. "Every time when I went for a practice, I was thinking about this, about the camp, to get ready and I was working as hard as I could. I'm so happy it paid off and I'm here."