Tessa Blanchard Slammed With Another Accusation

ringsidenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTessa Blanchard had been struggling quite a bit after her IMPACT Wrestling release. While NWA were interested in signing her on, WWE & AEW kept their distance from the former IMPACT Women’s World Champion. Blanchard has been declared “nuclear” by other brands, but that’s not all there is to her....

www.ringsidenews.com

ewrestlingnews.com

Women Of Wrestling (WOW) Preparing For Reboot Featuring Tessa Blanchard

Women of Wrestling (WOW) is set for a relaunch in the very near future and one of the headlining stars for the promotion will feature the return of former Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard. According to Fightful, the relaunch was announced on Wednesday night with a press conference and the announcement that Blanchard would be returning to pro wrestling and competing for the organization.
ComicBook

WOW Women of Wrestling Returns with New TV Deal, Tessa Blanchard, and AJ Mendez

WOW Women of Wrestling is headed back to television, and a new TV deal has given the promotion its biggest platform yet. Today WOW announced that they've partnered up for a new multi-year distribution agreement with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, and the new deal will see new episodes launching in weekend syndication beginning in the fall of 2022, specifically September. They also revealed that AJ Mendez (aka WWE's AJ Lee) will be providing color commentary during each episode and that Tessa Blanchard will be returning to the ring alongside The Beast, Danni, Briana Montez, Kath Smith, Alx Gracia, and Imo Akpan.
PWMania

Chelsea Green Shares Story of What Tessa Blanchard Allegedly Tried To Do At All In

During her latest podcast, Chelsea Green talked about her experience of working with Tessa Blanchard at the All In PPV from 2018 prior to the official launch of AEW:. “We didn’t know who was winning the match until the day of All In, until the afternoon actually. Tessa, who was in our match, brought her fucking IMPACT title to the show and tried to come out with it. In my mind, it was a way to look better than all of us. Bringing out a title, being the only person to come to the ring with a title, the fans are obviously immediately going to put you above the rest. Also, I feel like she did it because she knew that if she came out with the title, she couldn’t lose the title on the show. She couldn’t lose the title on a show that wasn’t IMPACT Wrestling. At that time, there was no way that would happen. Nowadays, fuck, the door is open. Anywhere can wrestle anywhere and anyone can win or lose any title in any title. A couple of years ago, that wouldn’t happen. That would have been a way of strong arming the higher-ups into letting her win. Funny enough, she still did win, but we all collectively made sure she didn’t come out with the title and that we all came out as equals.”
news3lv.com

AJ Mendez and Tessa Blanchard talk bringing back 'WOW - Women of Wrestling'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Women of Wrestling are back, and you can catch them globally next year. Executive producer AJ Mendez and the born legend looking to reclaim her top spot as the undeniable diamond of pro wrestling, Tessa Blanchard, joined us to talk about the promotion. about the...
411mania.com

Matt Riddle’s Wife Claims He Moved Away From His Family

Yesterday on Twitter, Matt Riddle posted a seemingly innocuous tweet about how he loves his life right now. However, it was the reply that drew attention. His wife Lisa posted a reply that accused him of moving away from her and his kids. It was later deleted, but screencaps are online.
wrestlinginc.com

D-Von Dudley Details Why He Doesn’t “Do Business Anymore” With Bully Ray

D-Von Dudley’s in-ring days may be behind him, but the decorated tag team wrestler still contributes to professional wrestling on the daily as a producer. Despite enjoying his current gig as a member of WWE’s backstage personnel, D-Von says it took some time getting used to. “Just for the record,...
wrestlingrumors.net

Former Wrestling Star Arrested Earlier This Week

It’s an unfortunate mistake. Wrestlers are a unique group of people as they are TV stars who are supposed to make you believe that they are larger than life characters who are being their real selves. That is one heck of a trick to pull off, but ultimately they are still people once the cameras stop rolling. That means they are going to make mistakes, which was the case with a former wrestling star.
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets Engaged To Her Longtime Partner

WWE SmackDown Superstar Toni Storm and NJPW star Juice Robinson are engaged to be married. Late Thursday, Storm posted pictures of Robinson proposing to her and the couple celebrating with champagne. She wrote the following caption:. Pop the champagne I’m changing my last name 💍😘. The likes of Sasha Banks,...
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Shayna Baszler’s Vicious Streak On WWE RAW

WWE RAW Superstar Shayna Baszler has been on a path of destruction in recent weeks, brutally attacking the likes of Nia Jax and Eva Marie. On this week’s RAW, Baszler cut short Marie’s in-ring promo segment and proceeded to lay the beatdown on Marie before applying the Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler then dragged Marie over to the edge of the apron and beat up on her arm. After taking apart the steel ring steps, Baszler bent Marie’s elbow and stomped on it against the steel.
Wrestling World

Dominik Mysterio on working with Brock Lesnar

Last week on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar announced that he is currently a free agent thanks to the crucial help of Paul Heyman. Thanks to this ploy, the former Universal champion enjoys the freedom of being able to appear in both WWE brands. The Beast, who has made his return to...
The Independent

Ryan Sakoda: Former WWE wrestler dies, aged 48 as Chris Masters and Adam Pearce lead tributes

Former WWE wrestler Ryan Sakoda has died at the age of 48.Born in Tokyo, Japan, Sakoda also appeared in Zero1, Ultimate Pro Wrestling and MTV’s Wrestling Society X.He spent time on the WWE’s roster on a developmental contract in 2003 and 2004, and appeared as a henchman of fellow Japanese wrestler Tajiri.Sakoda filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that WWE had concealed that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries while wrestling for them.The case was brought by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who has been involved in several similar lawsuits, but was dismissed as frivolous by a judge in March 2016.WWE...
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Not Bringing In Popular Released WWE Star

There isn’t room for everyone. Various wrestlers have been moving around the industry as of late with all kinds of them going from one promotion to another. That can make for some interesting moves, as wrestlers are suddenly getting opportunities that they never have before. It turns out that one wrestler is not going to get another opportunity that he has gotten before.
wrestlinginc.com

The Undertaker On Possibly Coaching His Daughter To Become A WWE Superstar

WWE legend The Undertaker recently appeared on ET Online to discuss the new Netflix interactive film, Escape The Undertaker, which stars himself and WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. When asked about his 9-year-old daughter Kaia possibly becoming a WWE Superstar in the...
swiowanewssource.com

Ronda Rousey gives birth to first daughter and reveals baby name

Ronda Rousey has given birth to her first child. The 38-year-old WWE star has welcomed her first daughter with husband and fellow former UFC fighter Travis Browne, 34, and revealed the first photos of their baby girl. Alongside two adorable pictures of her newborn baby's hand while cuddled up to...
PWMania

Former WWE Star Reached Out To Vince McMahon About A Return To The Company

Eva Marie recently stated in an interview that e-mails with Vince McMahon helped begin the process of her returning to WWE. It appears that another wrestler is taking a similar approach. In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE star Ariane Andrew aka Cameron commented on how she contacted Vince about...
wrestlinginc.com

Title Change On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s RAW saw Nikki and Ripley defeat Natalya and Tamina Snuka to become the new champions. This is the first title reign for Ripley and Nikki together. Natalya and Tamina held the titles for 129 days, winning them from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler back on the May 14 SmackDown episode.
