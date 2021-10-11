CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ New Doc To Investigate Star’s Mysterious Death

By Gina Tron
oxygen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Brittany Murphy was successful, beautiful, and talented and when news broke of her sudden and mysterious death at just 32 years old, it sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Rumors persist to this day about what actually killed the starlet, who seemed to be in the prime of her career and life.

www.oxygen.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

The Surprising Call Brittany Murphy's Husband Made After Her Death

Watch: HBO Max's "What Happened, Brittany Murphy" Revelations. Amber Ryland will never forget those first few days after Brittany Murphy's death. The former Radar Online reporter looks back at that time in the new HBO Max documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?. It was December 2009, and the world had learned...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Brittany Murphy ‘wasn’t herself’ before her sudden death at 32, doc says: ‘She just seemed so sad’

Brittany Murphy’s sudden death still raises questions 12 years later. The late American actress is the subject of a new HBO Max documentary airing on Oct. 14 titled "What Happened, Brittany Murphy?" which promises to reveal "chilling details" about her final days. It also explores her relationship with her husband, British screenwriter and producer Simon Monjack.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

New Documentary Reveals Chilling Details About Brittany Murphy's Final Days

It has been nearly 12 years since beloved actress Brittany Murphy died unexpectedly, and now a new documentary is detailing the chilling details of her final days. The film is titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, set to debut Oct. 14, on HBO Max. In the documentary, several people from Murphy's life are interviewed about the late star — PEOPLE reports — including Makeup artist Trista Jordan, who worked with her on 2009's Something Wicked, Murphy's final film. "Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad," Jordan recalled. "She wasn't herself. She was in so much pain. She had Bambi legs and couldn't stand up."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Murphy
foxla.com

True Crime Files: What killed actress Brittany Murphy?

When the beautiful and talented actress died in December of 2009, fans couldn’t believe such a young and vibrant woman was suddenly gone at the age of 32. Some believe she was a victim of foul play, perhaps poisoning. When her husband Simon Monjack died five months later, people ran wild with conspiracy theories.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

‘She was in so much pain’ before death

Brittany Murphy’s mysterious 2009 death still baffles fans 12 years later and the upcoming HBO Max documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,” reveals many new details surrounding the “Clueless” star’s untimely, sudden passing. According to People, the doc will detail her relationship with her late husband, British producer Simon Monjack. Murphy...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed

As the fans and contemporaries continue to mourn the passing of Michael K. Williams, the actor’s official cause of death has been revealed. On September 6, Williams – famed for his roles on shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ – was found deceased at his New York apartment by a relative after being unreachable for a number of days.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doc#Hbo Max#Actor#Hbo#The New York Post
thefocus.news

Who is Elizabeth Ragsdale? Relationship with Simon Monjack explored

As Simon Monjack makes headlines regarding his relationship with late actress Brittany Murphy following HBO’s new documentary, the internet is curious about his former fiancée Elizabeth Ragsdale. What Happened, Brittany Murphy? is HBO’s upcoming documentary. HBO Max’s new documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? is set to air on 14 October...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmleader.com

New Doc Explores Unsettling Details About Brittany Murphy’s Final Days & ‘Disturbed’ Husband

It’s been over a decade since Brittany Murphy’s sudden death, but many questions about the tragedy remain unanswered. While we may never understand exactly why the star and her husband, Simon Monjack, strangely died from similar causes just five months apart in 2009 and 2010, a new HBO Max docuseries is sharing more chilling details about the star’s final days — and some curiously sketchy facts about Monjack, whom the project’s director describes as a “disturbed individual.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Brittany's Mother-in-Law Says the Whole Family Is Devastated

Brittany Murphy‘s mother in law, Linda Monjack, has opened up about the family’s shock and grief in the wake of the actress’s untimely death over the weekend. “He has lost the love of his life,” Monjack says of her son, the British screenwriter Simon Monjack, in an interview with The Jewish Chronicle.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Brittany Murphy Doc Trailer, Selena + Chef Returns and More

The life and tragic death of actress Brittany Murphy will be explored in HBO Max’s two-part documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, debuting with both episodes on Thursday, Oct. 14. The doc is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait” of the Clueless vet, who died under “mysterious circumstances” at the age of 32. The program “goes beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack,” per the official synopsis. Press PLAY above to watch the newly released trailer. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * ...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ricarlo Flanagan death: Shameless and Last Comic Standing star dies, aged 40

Stand-up comedian and Shameless star Ricarlo Flanagan has died, aged 40.The news was confirmed by his agent, Stu Golfman, to Deadline. A cause of death is yet to be announced.Flanagan, who was also a rapper, recently posted a tweet related to Covid-19, writing: “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody.”The comedian became a semi-finalist on the ninth season of NBC competition Last Comic Standing shortly after releasing comedy album Man Law in 2013.He then secured recurring roles in the eighth season of the US remake of Shameless as well as Walk the Prank on...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

What Killed Willie Garson? Actor's OFFICIAL Cause of Death Unveiled

Willie Garson's cause of death has been disclosed. One day after Garson's death, the actor's obituary in The New York Times (via Fox News) revealed that he died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. The same type of cancer killed several notable stars in Hollywood, including Alex Trebek,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

What went wrong with the exploitative Brittany Murphy docuseries?

It’s telling that What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, a new docuseries on the Clueless and Girl, Interrupted actor’s confounding death in December 2009, is bookended by two overwrought sleights of hand. The two-part HBO Max series begins with the frantic 911 call by her mother, Sharon Murphy, over a recreation of the EMS trip from Murphy’s house in Hollywood Hills to Cedars Sinai medical center, where she died from a combination of pneumonia, severe anemia and several prescription and over-the-counter medications at age 32. It ends with a hammy montage of fan videos made by internet detectives – straight-to-camera, brightly lit, skeptical recaps that often double as makeup tutorials – spliced with scenes from Murphy’s films, as if her expressive face is in conversation with their fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Brittany Murphy Couldn’t Stand Up on Her Own in Final Days: New Doco

Brittany Murphy, the Clueless star who died in 2009 from a combination of pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication, “wasn’t herself” near the end of her life, according to People. The magazine reports that a makeup artist had been alarmed by the star’s appearance on the set of her last film. “Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad,” the artist recalled. “She was in so much pain. She had Bambi legs and couldn’t stand up.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

What People Forget About Brittany Murphy Thanks To The Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding Her Death, According To New Documentary Director

While death is a part of life for all of us, the public tends to have a strong reaction anytime beloved performers pass away. And when the circumstances of their death are mysterious, it can sometimes eclipse the legacy of their work and life. Late actress Brittany Murphy is the subject of a new documentary, and the director explained what most people forget as a result of her death.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

HBO Max's What Happened, Brittany Murphy? Fails to Honor the Actress by Amplifying Tasteless Tabloid Culture

In the wake of the impact that 2021 documentary The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears had on freeing the singer from her years-long conservatorship—and also shining a light on our cumulative mistreatment of a woman in distress—perhaps we’ve internalized a new standard for how documentaries treat victims. At the very least, that doc proved that a healthy dose of revisiting our sins is necessary in recognizing the misogyny, cruelty, and judgement that was part and parcel of 2000s celebrity gossip culture. And it’s with that fresh clarity one can laser target the massively tone deaf flaws that are woven throughout the storytelling choices in the HBO Max original documentary series, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy