‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ New Doc To Investigate Star’s Mysterious Death

It has been nearly 12 years since beloved actress Brittany Murphy died unexpectedly, and now a new documentary is detailing the chilling details of her final days. The film is titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, set to debut Oct. 14, on HBO Max. In the documentary, several people from Murphy's life are interviewed about the late star — PEOPLE reports — including Makeup artist Trista Jordan, who worked with her on 2009's Something Wicked, Murphy's final film. "Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad," Jordan recalled. "She wasn't herself. She was in so much pain. She had Bambi legs and couldn't stand up."

