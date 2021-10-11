CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Brian Laundrie manhunt: What makes a case ‘cold’?

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome social media users are suggesting the manhunt for fugitive Brian Laundrie is already becoming a “cold case,” meaning law enforcement has no new leads on his location. Laundrie, 23, is wanted on debit card fraud charges and is a person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito. His parents reported him missing on Sept. 17 but recently said the last time they saw him was Sept. 13, and law enforcement has been searching for the 23-year-old for nearly a month.

