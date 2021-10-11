CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

1815 National St, Richmond City, VA 23231

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see this newly renovated home at 1815 National St! This 3 BR, 2.5 bath, 1496 square foot house has been renovated from the studs up, including a new roof, new siding, beautiful wood floors, quartz counters, and smart technology throughout the home. Kitchen appliances are all stainless steel, with stove having Wi-Fi capabilities to be operated via Bluetooth. Upstairs you'll find three sizeable bedrooms with the primary bedroom having an en-suite full bath and walk in closet! Property is within minutes of downtown, VCU MCV, and the Richmond Airport.

