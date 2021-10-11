Watch Tatyana McFadden Win 2021 Chicago Marathon, 2nd Boston

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon returns on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, with runners tackling the 26.2-mile course after a year’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The marathon will feature more than 35,000 runners, including some of the most elite athletes that the sport has to offer. The race starts in Grant Park and travels through 29 Chicago neighborhoods before ending back in the park. See the full size version of the 2021 Chicago Marathon course map here.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO