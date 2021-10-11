CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Tatyana McFadden Win 2021 Chicago Marathon, 2nd Boston

By Sarah Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden raced 52.4 miles in the span of 24 hours between the 2021 Chicago and Boston Marathons. She took home her ninth women’s wheelchair division title in Chicago on Oct. 10 (1:48:57), then proceeded to finish in second place the next day in Boston (1:50:20). This comes just one week after McFadden got third at the 2021 London Marathon and less than a month following her second-place results in the 2021 Berlin Marathon.

