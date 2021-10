Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. You’ve heard of the labor shortages facing many sectors of the economy. One path to bring in more nurses, technicians or mechanics might be to reinvigorate apprenticeship programs. Now the Labor Department has appointed 29 members to its Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship, a move officials hope will guide them towards improving that whole situation. For more on the administration’s plans, Eric White for Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

