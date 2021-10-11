Chargers Grades After Their Victory Over the Cleveland Browns

The Chargers (4-1) had a come from behind win against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday afternoon. They traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter. There were 41 points scored in the fourth quarter.

This win gives the Chargers sole possession of first place in the AFC West, 3-0 in the conference, and a confidence boost given the type of schedule they have had so far.

Here are the positional grades after the 47-42 victory.

Quarterback: A+

Justin Herbert masterpiece.

Running back: B+

Austin Ekeler combined for 119 yards and scored three touchdowns. He did fumbled but bounced back beautifully. All three scores in the fourth quarter. Chargers still need a second back.

Wide receiver: A

Mike Williams had a career game with 165 yards and two touchdowns. Keenan Allen made a nice 37-yard sideline grab to extend a drive that led to a touchdown. Guyton had 35 yards on two catches.

Tight end: A-

Donald Parham scored another touchdown. They helped with blocking numerous times. Jared Cook also had a 29-yard catch and run on the field drive.

Offensive line: B+

Herbert was only sacked twice and hit a couple of times. Mostly a clean pocket for him most of the night.

Defensive line: D

Gave up 230 yards and three touchdowns but came up clutch on the last two drives.

Linebackers: D

Secondary: D+

Gave up 305 yards passing. Derwin James did have a sack, but Nasir Adderley missed a tackle on the David Njoku 71-yard touchdown. They did come up clutch at the end of the game.

Special teams: D-

Tristan Vizcaino missed two extra points. One of them was towards the end of the game that could have tied things at 42, but instead was 42-41. He needs to do better.

Coaching: A-

It is okay to call it a typical Staley game? Are we there yet? Went for it on fourth down, defense got stops when they needed it, and that fourth quarter was a thing of beauty.

Baltimore is a great team with a great quarterback and are greatly coached. It is going to be a hard fought game especially because of the Chargers lack of stopping the run and the Ravens being able to run the ball so well.