Lauren Cho disappearance: Human remains found in Yucca Valley desert amid search for missing woman

By Mary Stringini
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUCCA VALLEY, Calif. - Human remains have been discovered in the Yucca Valley desert, near Joshua Tree, two months after 30-year-old Lauren Cho disappeared in the area. The unidentified human remains were located on Saturday, Oct 9, in the rugged terrain of the open desert, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Now the coroner’s office is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death. Authorities say the identification process could take several weeks.

www.ktvu.com

