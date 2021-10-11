CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Judge criticizes Kadarius Toney following ejection

By Stephen Samra
Kadarius Toney lived up to his human-joystick nickname yesterday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, what he did when the game was already over caused New York Giants head coach Joe Judge to criticize Toney. Late in the fourth quarter, the Giants first round pick threw a punch at Cowboys safety...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Kadarius Toney continues to wow teammates

After a rocky start to his NFL career, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has begun to take the league by storm. Every time he touches the football it’s a highlight, and his “twitchy” athleticism has caught the attention of even casual fans. Even some of Toney’s teammates, who...
Newsday

With depleted WR corps, Giants' Kadarius Toney ready for a larger role

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kadarius Toney has been something of a bit actor in this young Giants season. The rookie first-round draft pick has been eased into the offense — used somewhat sparingly, but just enough to give a tantalizing glimpse of his athleticism. That’s been the case from Week 1 to 3, but this week against the Saints? Well, it’s finally time for this bit actor to get his close-up. With Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) officially ruled out for this Sunday’s game, and Kenny Golladay working around an injured hip, Toney will rise to the forefront of the Giants' passing game. It’s a role the team certainly envisioned when they drafted him 20th overall, but perhaps not this soon. That doesn’t seem to bother Toney, though, who on Friday said he was ready for whatever coach Joe Judge had planned for him.
Yardbarker

Kadarius Toney will be the X-factor in Week Five

The New York Giants‘ offense had a breakout game last Sunday. The Giants earned their first win of the season and improved their record to 1-3. New York’s offense willed them to a thrilling 27-21 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints. Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney developed a chemistry that took the team’s offensive attack to a new level.
bigrapidsnews.com

Receiver Kadarius Toney creating exicitement for N.Y. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — All the problems first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney had in training camp and the early part of the season seem forgotten. The wide receiver out of Florida opened a lot of eyes this past weekend in catching a career-best five passes for 74 yards. The numbers really aren't spectacular, but what Toney showed on the field was.
giants.com

Kadarius Toney experiences full range of NFL emotions in breakout game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Kadarius Toney experienced a full range of NFL emotions yesterday in his fifth career game. With three wide receivers -- Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay -- down with injuries, the Giants' 2021 first-round draft choice stepped up. He set a franchise rookie record with 189 receiving yards on 10 catches.
Yardbarker

Kadarius Toney named PFF’s rookie of the week

Despite his game ending with an ejection, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is getting new recognition from around the league after his week 5 performance. Toney had a breakout game and exploded for 189 yards on 10 receptions, which was enough to get him noticed by Pro Football Focus and named to their team of the week. Not only that, but Toney was also named their rookie of the week for week 5.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/11: injury updates, Kadarius Toney, more

Is there anything more fitting for this team than a player putting up almost 200 yards and that not being the biggest story? By the way, Toney’s 189 receiving yards were the tenth-most ever by a Giant. “I thought we controlled the tempo,” Vander Esch said. “My body feels good...
The Big Lead

Kadarius Toney Threw a Punch During Loss to Cowboys

Kadarius Toney had a great day for the New York Giants on Sunday, but ended it in ugly fashion when he punched Dallas Cowboys corner Damontae Kazee and was ejected. That's a really bad look for the rookie first-round pick after what was a brilliant afternoon. Getting ejected for throwing a punch in a game that was not close. The Cowboys won the game 44-20.
chatsports.com

NFL will evaluate Kadarius Toney for potential fine, no suspension (Report)

Kadarius Toney put together his best game as a pro on Sunday. He may even win the Pepsi Rookie of the Week, like Jets quarterback Zach Wilson did for Week 4. But Toney’s sensational performance didn’t end pretty. Toward the end of the Giants‘ Week 5 loss to the Cowboys,...
chatsports.com

Kadarius Toney: “Not the example I want to set”

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney said Monday afternoon that he felt the need to apologize for the punch he threw at Davontae Kazee of the Dallas Cowboys because “that’s not the example I want to set.”. “I felt like I need to apologize to mainly everyone,” Toney said....
FOX Sports

Toney apologizes for ejection in loss to Dallas Cowboys

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney had his best game of his short NFL career, and had to apologize for it. The Giants had no problem with his 10 catches for 189 yards in the 44-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. Getting kicked...
thedraftnetwork.com

What Went Right For Kadarius Toney In Week 5?

If you’re a New York Giants fan tired of not having much to root for, it’s time to get excited about Kadarius Toney. After three weeks of minimal targets and production, the Giants’ first-round pick has taken full advantage of the extra snaps that have come in recent weeks after fellow New York receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton went down with injuries, along with Kenny Golladay this week. In Toney’s last two weeks, his numbers have surged, especially after his incredible game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
giants.com

Inside the Numbers: Kadarius Toney makes history

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Kadarius Toney couldn't escape the plague of injuries that struck the Giants Sunday in Dallas, but that didn't thwart the rookie from having one of the most productive games by a wide receiver in the team's history. The Giants' 2021 first-round draft choice caught 10 passes...
profootballnetwork.com

Kadarius Toney Waiver Wire Week 6: Fantasy analysis for Giants WR

After a slow start to his career that had some fantasy football managers concerned, New York Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney appears to have found his footing. The 2021 first-round pick will be a hot topic on Week 6 waivers in most leagues. Should you join the masses vying to add Toney off the waiver wire? What should be the expectations moving forward as the Giants deal with a litany of injuries to critical players?
