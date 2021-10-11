Monday's Morass: What If The Trojan Family Needs A Grief Counselor

2022 five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe is “definitely” considering an early enrollment at Kentucky and plans to suit up for the Wildcats in 2022-23, sources tell KSR. As first reported by Travis Branham of 247Sports, Sharpe is considering a mid-year enrollment that would allow him to practice with the team for the second semester. Sources tell KSR he would not play any games for the Wildcats and would instead use the semester to develop and learn the system before returning to school in 2022-23.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO