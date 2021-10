For the second time in three weeks, Kirby Smart and No. 1 Georgia will host ESPN’s College Gameday in Athens, as the Bulldogs play host to the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats. Having College Gameday on a program’s campus once over the course of the season should be considered a win, due to the national viewership and attention it brings along with it. Having it twice in one season is unlikely, at best. But hosting GameDay twice in three weeks — what Georgia has done this year — is extremely uncommon, and Smart in Wednesday’s SEC Coaches’ Teleconference explained how he believes it could help Georgia on the recruiting trail.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO