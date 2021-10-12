UH Engineer Reports Advance in Rapid Cancer Detection and Monitoring

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Questions around booster dozes of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are swirling, with all three manufacturers in varying stages of the approval process with the FDA and CDC. A promising new study shows that mixing boosters can rev up the immune response and help provide more protection against the delta variant. It’s not authorized yet, but the findings from the National Institutes of Health suggest some combinations of the different doses could be beneficial. “This is really good news,” said Dr. Jon Weidanz, immunologist and Associate Vice President for Research at UT Arlington. “It may actually help...

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO