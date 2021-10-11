Happy Birthday Mama: A Look Back At Cardi B’s Finest Fashion & Family Moments [Pics]

Cardi's first solo release after 'Invasion of Privacy' found her spilling about her love of money. Producer White Did It (who was behind the Bronx MC's "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It") spoke about creating the record to Genius, "I love just intense-sounding sounds, so this piano is what I started with. This is suspense. Like, I'm coming. It feels like some shark in the water. That piano just… it sets the tone for the mood." Cardi performed "Money" at the 2018 Grammys when she won "Best Rap Album." "Money" also took home the "Best Hip Hop Video" at the VMAs in 2019.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO