Balenciaga’s New Sock Booties Leave Fashionistas Confused

By Sharde Gillam
hotspotatl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeauties, Balenciaga just revealed their latest sock bootie for the spring ’22 season and needless to say, fashion heads are quite confused. The new bootie features what looks like a thick, white gym sock that’s attached to black slip-in sandals with a skinny heel. The white, ribbed socks feature the Balenciaga logo on the ankles in a black contrasting hue. The entire look is reminiscent of the gym socks and black shower slides trend that Black folks have been rocking in and out of the house for decades.

