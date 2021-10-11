CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Associated Press

BC-The Conversation for October 11, 10am, ADVISORY

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Here’s a look at what The Conversation, a non-profit source of explanatory journalism from experts in academia, is offering today.

AP members may find The Conversation content on AP Newsroom or through AP webfeeds. For technical assistance, please contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

If you have any questions on The Conversation content, including:

- Requests for cut-down copy

- Photos and chart availability

- Information on upcoming stories and coverage plans

Please contact Joel Abrams at us-republish@theconversation.com or 857-233-8429.

-------

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS:

-Malaria vaccine

-Italian Americans

-Boy Scouts bankruptcy

-------

STORIES:

RELIGION Two Afghan women scholars write about how Afghan women’s groups have been fighting for human rights, both now and historically. 1122 words. By Wazhmah Osman, Temple University and Helena Zeweri, University of Virginia

COMMENTARY Weight discrimination, like teasing, is common among youth and linked to eating disorders and depression. Youth’s health and well-being would be best supported by not focusing on their weight. 1040 words. By Nichole Kelly, University of Oregon; Elizabeth Budd, University of Oregon, and Nicole Giuliani, University of Oregon

COMMENTARY Thousands of adults who say they survived abuse when they were growing up finally have the chance to have their voice heard. 878 words. By Pamela Foohey, Yeshiva University

COMMENTARY An economist explains why defaulting on the national debt would result in economic crisis. 639 words. By Michael Humphries, Touro College

COMMENTARY For the first 12 months of the pandemic, a team of researchers tracked the relationship between emotions, time perception and health-related behaviors like wearing a mask. 1082 words. By Philip Gable, University of Delaware and Chris Wendel, University of Alabama

COMMENTARY Given Italian history, U.S. descendants of Italian immigrants have reason to reject their association with Columbus and stand in solidarity with indigenous groups as they reclaim their histories. 776 words. By Lawrence Torcello, Rochester Institute of Technology

COMMENTARY The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to two courageous journalists who have faced repression and death by doing their work. 953 words. By Kathy Kiely, University of Missouri-Columbia

COMMENTARY Malaria is one of the world’s oldest and deadliest diseases. So why has it taken so long to get a vaccine? 718 words. By Dr Miriam K. Laufer, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Use of these stories is subject to the conditions at http://bit.ly/TCUSinfo.

Comments / 0

Related
stonybrook.edu

Join the Campus Conversation on Accelerating Research on October 15

Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis and Executive Vice President and Provost Paul Goldbart have invited the university community to join the Campus Conversation on Accelerating Research, a webinar that will take place on Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. McInnis, Goldbart and Vice Provost for Research and Infrastructure Alfredo...
STONY BROOK, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn State professors will protest university's covid policies in a unique way this week

More than 50 Penn State professors — mostly from University Park — will protest several university-related covid policies this week by holding a “Teach-Out(side),” where classes will be moved to the safer outdoors and away from their usual locations. The protest, organized by the faculty-based group Coalition for a Just...
PENN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Oregon#Yeshiva University#University Of Delaware#Bc The Conversation#Ap Newsroom#Italian#Americans#Afghan#Temple University#Touro College
The Independent

Fox News called out for segment suggesting Native Americans are addicted to government help

Fox News has been called out for a segment suggesting that Native Americans are addicted to government help. Host Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday that hardship experienced within Native American communities has “everything to do with government dependency” and “alcoholism”. Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters chimed in, saying that liberals “make them out to be victims” and will strive to “send more slush funds to the reservations”. Ms Campos-Duffy blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for saying that America needs to face its “shameful past” as she recognised Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. She added that explorers coming from...
U.S. POLITICS
fox5dc.com

Howard University Homecoming closed to alumni due to COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON - Howard University's Homecoming festivities will be closed to alumni this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The University says in-person events will be closed to alumni unless specified. This year's Homecoming is called "Remember the Times" and will feature student-centered events, officials say, with limited in-person capacity. The University...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State Mandating COVID-19 Vaccinations For University Park Employees

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Faculty and staff at Penn State’s main campus will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under President Joe Biden’s executive order. Penn State says at University Park alone, there are about 1,000 federal contracts with a collective value that exceeds $500 million in federal funding. The mandate also applies to graduate and undergraduate students on wage payroll and students on graduate assistantships. “Biden’s executive order applies to employees in buildings even where no federal contracting work takes place, unless the institution can ‘affirmatively determine’ that none of its unvaccinated employees will come into contact with a vaccinated contractor employee,” said Penn State on its website. Penn State President Eric Barron says that for “all intents and purposes,” the university has to extend the mandate to all employees, but says the “great majority” of Penn State employees are vaccinated, which will “accelerate compliance.” Employees not on the main campus are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated because the university is reviewing the mandate and how it may apply to other campuses and locations. The federal deadline of Dec. 8, meaning employees have to get their final dose by Nov. 24 to be considered fully vaccinated by then.
PENN, PA
moversmakers.org

FotoFocus replaces postponed October symposium with Lens Mix conversation

Curators Andrea Nelson and Lucy Gallun come together on Zoom for an hour-long conversation – Oct. 9, 2 p.m. – moderated by FotoFocus Artistic Director and Curator Kevin Moore. Expanding the canon has been an ongoing necessity since the formation of the history of photography in the nineteenth century, but that challenge has taken on new dimensions in recent years with concerted efforts to diversify photography’s artistic pantheon through both thoughtful historical revisionism and contemporary curation. Andrea Nelson and Lucy Gallun will talk about their current projects formulated in a climate of such larger social imperatives.
CINCINNATI, OH
earshot.org

Community Conversations

Community Panel—Face the Music: Confronting Racism with American Music. Photo courtesy of Rhapsody. Join us for a series of free panels hosted on Saturday afternoons at 2pm during the festival. 2021 offers a unique opportunity to examine the structures in place within our jazz community—from education spaces, to jam session culture, to the performance stage, and beyond— through thoughtful community dialogue.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Philly

Penn State Announces All Faculty, Staff At University Park Campus Must Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 By Dec. 8

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Penn State has announced all faculty and staff at the main campus in State College will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8. The announcement complies with the Biden administration’s mandate on federal contractors. Penn State says between its labs and other research institutes, it has about a thousand federal contracts on its main campus. The mandate does not apply to students at this time.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Master Goblin Games Opens in State College

Whether you’re into Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, or themed fantasy board games — or maybe just want some pretty dice — Master Goblin Games has it all. The board game retailer recently opened a location in State College at 234 E. College Ave., on the corner of McAllister Street below Urban Outfitters. One other location exists in San Francisco, and more are in the works.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Forbes

The African Diaspora Network Invests In Black American Entrepreneurs

According to its founder, Almaz Negash, the African Diaspora Network (ADN) exists “to do good in the continent where we come from and the community in which we live.” Their most recent initiative, the Accelerating Black Leadership and Entrepreneurship (ABLE) program is focused on the community in which they live. ABLE is an “enterprise accelerator program designed to strengthen, energize, and support small businesses and nonprofit organizations led by Blacks in the United States.”
ECONOMY
The Brownsville Herald

Mendez attends leadership initiative

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez was among mayors from 24 U.S. cities and 14 international cities invited to attend a four-day executive leadership and management training class offered through the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative. The event, in its fifth year, took place the last week of September in New York...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Virginia Mercury

Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite

By Elisa J. Sobo, San Diego State University; and Michael Lambert and Valerie Lambert, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Many events these days begin with land acknowledgments: earnest statements acknowledging that activities are taking place, or institutions, businesses and even homes are built, on land previously owned by Indigenous peoples. And many organizations […] The post Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
SOCIETY
mortgageorb.com

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Makes Key Senior Leadership Changes

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has announced leadership moves for the deputy director, associate director for consumer education and external affairs, chief of staff, and chief technologist roles. Zixta Q. Martinez will serve as deputy director. In that role, she will oversee the CFPB’s operations division. Martinez joined CFPB...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

612K+
Followers
330K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy