Being Hispanic means helping my community

I am very proud of my heritage. I love my history, I love my family, I love the traditions I still carry with me, but most of all – I love my community. I was born and raised as fifth generation Mexican-American. Growing up, I knew I didn’t have as close connection to Mexico as some of my peers who immigrated for the first time, but I felt close to my culture through my family and city. My family and I established strong roots in Midland because of it, which is why I decided to continue building my community here.