CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, TX

Being Hispanic means helping my community

By Monica Hernandez
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am very proud of my heritage. I love my history, I love my family, I love the traditions I still carry with me, but most of all – I love my community. I was born and raised as fifth generation Mexican-American. Growing up, I knew I didn’t have as close connection to Mexico as some of my peers who immigrated for the first time, but I felt close to my culture through my family and city. My family and I established strong roots in Midland because of it, which is why I decided to continue building my community here.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Of Education#Role Models#Native Language#Hispanic#Mexican American#Western Auto#Texas A M#The University Of Houston#Misd
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy