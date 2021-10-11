CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonton Oilers’ Kyle Turris, William Lagesson clear waivers

By Zach Laing
oilersnation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news for the Edmonton Oilers as two depth pieces as both Kyle Turris and William Lagesson cleared waivers. The two were placed there Sunday amid a slew of other players. For Turris, he’s likely to stay in Edmonton in a depth role as either a fourth-line player or a 13th forward. Lagesson, meanwhile, is likely destined for the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, where he’ll be heavily relied upon in what will surely be top-four minutes.

