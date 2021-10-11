Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Louisiana

We all know that Louisiana doesn’t see the harsh winters that our northern friends do, but even without the threat of snowy nor’easters, we still like to know what we’re in for. This year, it looks like we’re in for a chilly winter, and maybe a few areas of Louisiana will wake up to a light dusting if the conditions are right. The Farmers’ Almanac is calling the winter of 2021-2022 “frosty flip-flop weather,” and that’s the perfect description of winter in the Pelican State.

Here’s a map of the winter predictions for the upcoming months.

Overall, the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a seesaw-type of winter, with temperatures fluctuating week to week.

It’s pretty normal to be all bundled up in the morning and then down to a tank top and flip-flops in the afternoon down here, so while the rest of the country may be surprised by these temperature swings, we are used to it.

January and March are the months so keep an eye on.

March, however, is the time when you may encounter all the seasons in one month - or maybe even one day!

Even though we may be in for a chilly winter, there’s still plenty to look forward to.

But we all know the first thing Louisianians do during the first real cold front of the season.

The Farmer’s Almanac has been around since 1818 and while it’s far from perfect, it does tend to make pretty accurate predictions. You can read more about the Farmers’ Almanac predictions by visiting their website. What do you think the weather will be like in Louisiana this winter? Let us know in the comments below!