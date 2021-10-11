CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Louisiana

 3 days ago

We all know that Louisiana doesn’t see the harsh winters that our northern friends do, but even without the threat of snowy nor’easters, we still like to know what we’re in for. This year, it looks like we’re in for a chilly winter, and maybe a few areas of Louisiana will wake up to a light dusting if the conditions are right. The Farmers’ Almanac is calling the winter of 2021-2022 “frosty flip-flop weather,” and that’s the perfect description of winter in the Pelican State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTpuN_0cNwzHpG00
Here’s a map of the winter predictions for the upcoming months.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zyolw_0cNwzHpG00
Overall, the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a seesaw-type of winter, with temperatures fluctuating week to week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZrbb_0cNwzHpG00
It’s pretty normal to be all bundled up in the morning and then down to a tank top and flip-flops in the afternoon down here, so while the rest of the country may be surprised by these temperature swings, we are used to it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPuzg_0cNwzHpG00
January and March are the months so keep an eye on.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9BYM_0cNwzHpG00
March, however, is the time when you may encounter all the seasons in one month - or maybe even one day!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRC0o_0cNwzHpG00
Even though we may be in for a chilly winter, there’s still plenty to look forward to.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MxaD_0cNwzHpG00
But we all know the first thing Louisianians do during the first real cold front of the season.

The Farmer’s Almanac has been around since 1818 and while it’s far from perfect, it does tend to make pretty accurate predictions. You can read more about the Farmers’ Almanac predictions by visiting their website. What do you think the weather will be like in Louisiana this winter? Let us know in the comments below!

Damifino!
3d ago

It's all good, I keep a good sharp chain on Mister STIHL MS 461, and their are still plenty of blown over Oak Trees from Hurricane Laura. I've got the Fireplace ready.

