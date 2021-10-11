CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Day Trip To Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours Is One Of The Best You Can Take In Louisiana

By Clarisa
Only In Louisiana
Only In Louisiana
 3 days ago

If you like hanging out with gators or exotic animals in general, this little zoo is for you. Plan a day trip to Kliebert & Sons! Out here, adventure is what you make it, and if you’re brave enough to handle some of the scaly residents here at the sanctuary, you’re in for a real treat. Mark this down in the books for a future road trip!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lehyc_0cNwzGwX00
Welcome to a day of adventure all in one place! Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours is a one-stop-shop for all things gator, but did you know about the rest of the animals that call this sanctuary their home?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMBu5_0cNwzGwX00
Number one on their list is, of course, alligators. Gators are just a way of life out here, and seeing them cooperating with people up close for scraps of meat will never stop being entertaining.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imepb_0cNwzGwX00
On your visit, holding a young gator is just too cute. They are much less scary while they are small! However, petting a little gator will bring more joy than you think.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jngxc_0cNwzGwX00
While you're here, feed and interact with plenty of other animals, including cute and fuzzy ones like emus, ferrets, and coatis. Try not to let them steal your heart! Coatis are adorable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDjwE_0cNwzGwX00
Gazing at the gators and making friends with wild animals is a great way to spend the day. A few hours out here can turn into lifelong memories for any age of visitor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OWiX_0cNwzGwX00
Kliebert & Sons is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week unless otherwise posted.

For updates on closings and more photos of the residents here, check out the official Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours Facebook page. Otherwise, head over to their website for other info.

Address: Kliebert & Son’s Gator Tours, 40511 W E Interstate 55 Service Rd, Ponchatoula, LA 70454, USA

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Louisiana is for people who LOVE the Pelican State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

