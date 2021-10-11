CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Spike in crude oil sends pump prices higher

By AAA.com
Times and Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – Motorists in the Carolinas are feeling the pressure at the pump this week as the ongoing effects from the pandemic continue to influence the crude oil market. Crude oil prices surged 5% last week with concerns that an already tight global fuel market could get even tighter this winter — and gas prices are being taken along for the ride.

