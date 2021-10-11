CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Get Signed up for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation Grit Series 5k in Ft. Worth, TX.

By Critter
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's going to be a good time and for a great cause. Get signed up today for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation "Grit Series" 5-K. The closest "Grit Series" event will take place in Fort Worth, TX. in the Stockyards on Saturday, November 13th (11-13-21). The run/walk will start at 8:00am that morning at the John Wayne: An American Experience museum at 2501 Rodeo Plaza in the Ft. Worth Stockyards. All proceeds to benefit the JWCF (John Wayne Cancer Foundation) to help fund the fight against cancer.

newstalk1290.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 1290

Racist Comment Leads to Awesome Taco Fest This Saturday in Wichita Falls

Talk about turning a negative into a positive. A couple of weeks ago, someone decided to attack the mayor of Wichita Falls race. I believe it was after a city council meeting, someone in our city commented 'don't believe the taco eater'. Mayor Stephen Santellana instead of combating this guy's hate with another hateful comment, decided to make a joke. “I believe eating tacos is a badge of honor in Texas. Raise your hands if you eat Tacos!"
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

George Strait and Willie Nelson Teaming Up for Special Texas Show

Country legends and Texas icons George Strait and Willie Nelson will share the stage in their home state — the Lone Star State — for one very special evening next spring. "Strait from Moody Center" will be held April 29, 2022 in Austin, Texas, to celebrate the grand opening of Moody Center, the University of Texas' new 15,000-seat arena. The one-night-only event will also include performances from Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Texas is Home to One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country

If you think you’ve got the guts to navigate the scariest haunted house in the Lone Star State, make the trip to Houston. While there are a ton of scary haunted houses here in North Texas alone, I set out to find out exactly which haunted house was considered the scariest in Texas (in other words, I googled “scariest haunted house in Texas”).
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Oklahoma State
NewsTalk 1290

Most Popular Wichita Falls Photos from Getty Images

Another random idea that popped in my head, what happens when you just type Wichita Falls into Getty Images?. One of the biggest complaints with the stories I write, besides my awful spelling sometimes, is the photos. I am constantly being told, why do you use this photo instead of this one? Honestly, it's because I don't have the rights to those photos. Some of you may think I can type in whatever I want in Google Images and click download.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

No ICE! Exhibit Back to Back Years at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine

The Christmas tradition for many will not be happening again this year. I know many people love the ICE! exhibit that usually takes place every Christmas time at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine. Every year they have a different Christmas theme and they make ice sculptures to go with that theme. I know I went the year it was the Grinch. I have also seen Charlie Brown and Rudolph recently.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Is This Really the Best City for Tacos in Texas?

This should spark some heated debate. It goes without saying that we love our tacos here in Texas and just like everything else, we’re pretty particular about where we get them. Personally, I’ve never had a taco I didn’t like. But I actually prefer classic fast-food tacos from places like...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy