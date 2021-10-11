CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

German companies urge next government to step up on climate

By FRANK JORDANS
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4hjI_0cNwsrqB00
Germany Climate Businesses FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2021, file photo, a power plant fires coal from the nearby Garzweiler open-cast mine near Luetzerath, western Germany. Dozens of large German companies have urged the country's next government to put in place ambitious policies to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) (Martin Meissner)

BERLIN — (AP) — Dozens of large German companies have urged the country's next government to put in place ambitious policies to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The 69 companies said in an open letter Monday that the next government needs to put Germany “on a clear and reliable path to climate neutrality” with a plan for doing so within its first 100 days in office.

The signatories included chemicals company Bayer, steelmaker ThyssenKrupp and sportswear firm Puma.

The center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc in an election last month. The Social Democrats were meeting Monday with the environmentalist Greens party and the pro-business Free Democrats to discuss forming a coalition government.

“Climate protection was the decisive topic in the federal election and the parties must place it at the top of their agenda in building the new federal government,” said Michael Otto, board chairman of the mail order company Otto Group and president of the Foundation 2 Degrees, which organized the letter.

Keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) — ideally no more than 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) — by the end of the century is a key goal of the Paris accord.

Earlier this year, Merkel's government adopted a plan to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions to "net zero" by 2045, five years earlier than previously planned.

But official figures show that Germany is slipping behind on its ambitions for cutting greenhouse gases, with 2021 emissions forecast to rebound sharply after a pandemic-related economic slump.

The signatories, which have an annual turnover of about 1 trillion euros ($1.16 trillion) and employ more than 5 million people worldwide, want the next government to support the rollout of renewable energy and enact a climate-friendly tax reform that includes a strengthened carbon pricing system to prevent investments in power-hungry industries going abroad.

Pointing toward the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and Germany's presidency of the Group of Seven major economies next year, the companies said the German government must also work to set international standards for the global financial system and climate-neutral products.

“As businesses, we are prepared to fulfill our central role in climate action. We call upon the new German government to make the transformation to climate neutrality the central economic project of the coming legislative period,” they said.

Campaigners questioned how serious some of the signatories are about combating climate change, however.

“They want climate ambition, just as long as it doesn’t get in the way of their profits," said Pascoe Sabido, a researcher at the Corporate Europe Observatory, which investigates business lobbying at the European Union level. “That’s often an impossible circle to square.”

The U.N. climate summit begins Oct. 31.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RideApart

French President Unveils Ambitious Green Transport Goals For 2030

On October 12, 2021, French president Emmanuel Macron revealed his new plan to make France a global green hydrogen leader by the year 2030. Quite simply, the plan is called France 2030, and the entirety of the plan involves several moving parts, including amping up the country’s production of electric vehicles across the board.
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wallpaper*

COP26: innovative buildings respond to climate emergency

COP26 – the UN Climate Change Conference taking place in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November 2021 – will be focusing on the built environment for this year’s 26th edition. Virtual exhibition ‘Build Better Now’, taking place during the event, will consider how buildings and cities can respond to the climate emergency with sustainable architecture.
NORWAY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
AFP

Hard choices loom for finance chiefs and their climate pledges

In speeches and communiques from top finance officials at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank this week, one word was ubiquitous: climate. Leaders of the institutions and government ministers pledged action to meet the global climate goals of keeping warning below 1.5 degrees Celsius and reaching net zero emissions by 2050, with an eye towards next month's COP26 climate change summit. "I'm afraid it is time to roll up our sleeves and detail our plan of actions," Britain's Prince Charles said at a World Bank event Thursday. "With action on climate change, biodiversity loss and a just transition more urgent than ever, I can only encourage us all to get to work and solve this problem."
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Cop26 is not a photo op’: UK calls on leaders to honour climate promises at Glasgow summit

The world’s most polluting countries must come forward with tougher plans for how they reduce their climate impact by 2030, a UK minister will say on Tuesday.Alok Sharma, president-designate of the Cop26 climate conference taking place in Glasgow in just a few weeks, will also urge countries to protect trees, reduce coal and switch over to electric cars as part of “concrete” efforts to tackle the climate crisis.It comes after a UN analysis found that countries are still far off course for meeting the world’s aspiration of keeping temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.The review found that countries’ current...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Queen’s ‘no action’ climate comments aimed at foreign leaders, says Grant Shapps

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has denied that the Queen’s irritation over a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis was partly directed at Boris Johnson’s government.Elizabeth II was captured talking about next month’s crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow – expressing her concern about still not knowing “who’s coming” to the talks.The monarch was also heard to say she found it “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do” as she was filmed chatting at the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.Asked by Sky News whether the Queen was referring to lack of action from the UK government,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#German#Ap#Bayer#Thyssenkrupp#Puma#The Social Democrats#Greens#Free Democrats#Otto Group
The Independent

World failing to hit climate goals and governments must accelerate transition to clean energy, IEA urges

The world is not on course to reduce the emission of planet-heating greenhouse gases to net zero by the year 2050, and with emission levels still on the rise, urgent action must be taken by governments around the world, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Less than three weeks away from the UN’s highly anticipated Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, the IEA has highlighted the scale of the challenge facing countries in the move away from polluting fossil fuels to clean energy sources.Following a recession brought on by Covid-19, 2021 has seen a rebound in coal and oil consumption,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Here’s how developing countries can do more on climate

Contributed by Hari Suthan Subramaniam, Chief Strategic Growth Officer, Opus One Solutions. Our planet faces an unprecedented slate of climate risks, and world leaders are gathering at COP26 in Glasgow next month with a mandate to stave off disaster. But while this crisis requires a global effort, we too often focus on the efforts of a small group of wealthy countries. In fact, developing countries are only too happy to cut emissions, build clean infrastructure and adapt to the new realities of a warming planet – but we need to support them to make it happen.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
The Independent

Norway's PM-designate: Center-left govt to focus on climate

Norway’s prime minister-designate on Wednesday presented his proposal for a two-party, center-left minority government that is pledging to pursue “a fair climate policy that cuts emissions and creates jobs.”Jonas Gahr Stoere, the leader of Norway’s center-left Labor Party, unveiled his plans for a new Cabinet that is to take office this week after Norway s left-leaning bloc won last month’s parliamentary election. The 61-year-old Gahr Stoere, who was formally asked by King Harald V to form a government on Tuesday, is poised to become prime minister of a government that includes the eurosceptic Center Party. He will take over...
ENVIRONMENT
wsau.com

Indian businesses seek government support to meet 2030 EV target

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Businesses in India are seeking government support to meet a target for at least 65% of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030, according to a CEO-led organisation of major companies worldwide which is leading the push. More than 25 companies, including automakers Mahindra...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bulgarian coal miners demand job security, fear changes

Hundreds of Bulgarian coal miners and energy workers staged a protest on Wednesday to demand government guarantees for their jobs amid bids by the European Union to close mines and reduce carbon emissions. Buses carried protesters from across Bulgaria for the rally in downtown Sofia where demonstrators chanted “We want jobs!” as they marched to the government headquarters.Bulgarian miners say the EU’s time frame for closing coal mining and coal extraction is too short and argue it shouldn't come at the expense of the bloc’s poorest and most carbon-dependent regions. The organizers of the protest — the country's...
LABOR ISSUES
KREX

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU urges members to protect poor residents amid energy hikes

The European Union's executive branch advised the 27 EU member countries Wednesday to adopt tax cuts, state aid and other measures to help households and businesses weather the impact of high energy prices that have fueled a renewed debate on the use of nuclear power.After months of economic instability linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission wants a rapid and joint response to mitigate the effects of the price hikes, especially for people living in poverty or on low incomes. “Rising global energy prices are a serious concern for the EU. As we emerge from the pandemic and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

What is COP26 and why does the fate of Earth, and Australia's prosperity, depend on it?

In just over two weeks, more than 100 world leaders will gather in the Scottish industrial city of Glasgow for United Nations climate change negotiations known as COP26. Their task, no less, is to decide the fate of our planet. This characterisation may sound dramatic. After all, UN climate talks are held every year, and they’re usually pretty staid affairs. But next month’s COP26 summit is, without doubt, vitally important. In the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, each nation pledged to ramp up their emissions reduction pledges every five years. We’ve reached that deadline – in fact, a one-year delay due to...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
58K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy