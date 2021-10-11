CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unrealistic Offseason

By Zman7801
Bless You Boys
 3 days ago

Sitting in a restaurant near the beach, long time buddies Clayton Kershaw and Mathew Stafford are celebrating Matt's 42-14 win the previous night over the Buffalo Bills. Matt was recently named MVP and his best friend Clayton is so happy for him. But this is a baseball post. After a...

The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Unfortunate Clayton Kershaw News

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers received some tough news about star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the second inning. After throwing over 40 pitches in less than two innings of work, an injury that kept him out for a large part of the season flared up again.
MLB
theScore

Report: Tigers eyeing Correa during offseason

The Detroit Tigers' 2021 campaign isn't over yet, but it appears they already have their eyes on a future addition. Detroit is interested in signing Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa this offseason, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch vowed in August to re-establish the club as...
MLB
Bless You Boys

MLB Trade Rumors projects Tigers arbitration salaries for 2022

The Detroit Tigers are going to have a few tricky salary issues to deal with this offseason. With numerous players in arbitration, and the club expected to push to add talent, GM Al Avila and his staff will have some tough decisions ahead. Others will likely be pretty simple, as several arbitration eligible players just aren’t going to be worth keeping around at their current rates.
MLB
Clayton Kershaw
Bless You Boys

Houston Astros will ‘probably’ make qualifying offer to Justin Verlander

With the Tigers' need for good starting pitching this offseason, attention has already fallen on their former aces Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Scherzer will be a free agent—having already received a qualifying offer once in his career—and with another monster season under his belt in 2020, the 37-year-old ace may be able to command as much as $40 million a season on a short two-or three-year deal. From the start, Scherzer was already too pricey for a Tigers’ club in dire need of a high-end shortstop, real help for the rotation, and several other depth pieces.
MLB
Bless You Boys

Off Season Roster Calculations: How The Tigers Make Room For Some New Faces

Disclaimer: Evan Woodbury of M-Live recently did an article on this very topic, though much less in depth than I am taking the subject. The MLB regular season is over and the playoffs are in full swing. For the teams not in the playoffs, their business turns to preparing for the next season. For the Tigers this task is especially important given how the team exceeded expectations and how Chris Ilitch has talked about adding payroll this off season. But before that can happen, decisions on whether to extend a qualifying offer to pending free agents, adding injured players back to the 40 man roster, what arbitration and pre-arbitration players you wish to tender contracts, and whether or not you are going to protect any players from the rule 5 draft.
MLB
News-Democrat

What happened behind the scenes that led the St. Louis Cardinals to fire Mike Shildt?

In a stunning move made eight days after the conclusion of their season, the St. Louis Cardinals dismissed manager Mike Shildt on Thursday, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced. “We have determined that we have a philosophical difference in the direction that our Major...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals president gives explanation for shocking decision to fire Mike Shildt

Why was Cardinals manager Mike Shildt fired? Team president John Mozeliak offered up an explanation that won’t make fans feel any better. The St. Louis Cardinals unceremoniously fired manager Mike Shildt on Friday. This after a historic 17-game winning streak turned the team’s season around so significantly that it clinched a spot in the postseason.
MLB
Jacksonville Journal Courier

10 manager suggestions for the St. Louis Cardinals

The firing of Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt came as a huge surprise to me. In his three full seasons as the team's skipper, Shildt took the Cardinals to the postseason each year. In 2019 the Cardinals made it all the way to the National League Championship Series and lost to the Washington Nationals, and later that year, Shildt was named the National League Manager of the Year — the first non-playing manager to do so.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
Viva El Birdos

A Farewell for the departing Cardinals

Of the 45 players on the 40 man roster right now, we can be reasonably certain of several players who will not be returning to the Cardinals. In theory, they could come back, but all available evidence says they will not. And just by the very nature of having 45 players on the 40 man - and with the 60 day injured list becoming invalid once the offseason kicks into gear - they need to shed at least five players anyway.
MLB
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
Sporting News

Ranking the Cardinals' four best manager candidates to replace fired Mike Shildt

Mike Shildt is out as the Cardinals manager, fired during a Thursday morning meeting with John Mozeliak, the club’s president of baseball operations. It was a surprise to Shildt, as characterized by Mozeliak, who cited “philosophical differences” between the manager and the front office, though he repeatedly declined to expand on the nature of those differences during a Zoom news conference Thursday afternoon.
MLB

