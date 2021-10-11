Unrealistic Offseason

Disclaimer: Evan Woodbury of M-Live recently did an article on this very topic, though much less in depth than I am taking the subject. The MLB regular season is over and the playoffs are in full swing. For the teams not in the playoffs, their business turns to preparing for the next season. For the Tigers this task is especially important given how the team exceeded expectations and how Chris Ilitch has talked about adding payroll this off season. But before that can happen, decisions on whether to extend a qualifying offer to pending free agents, adding injured players back to the 40 man roster, what arbitration and pre-arbitration players you wish to tender contracts, and whether or not you are going to protect any players from the rule 5 draft.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO