It’s nearly impossible to overstate the influence Green Day have on the rock scene these days. Ever since breaking into the mainstream in the mid-‘90s, everyone from blink-182 to Lady Gaga have cited their music as an inspiration at some point in their career. If you’re newer to the group, the band’s collection of 13 albums can be a bit intimidating. Instead of just going in at random, here’s a road map to help you find your way through the band’s catalog.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO