Could Cubs Pursue Justin Verlander in Free Agency After Whiffing on 2017 Trade?

By Evan Altman
cubsinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cubs had a chance to land Justin Verlander back in 2017 at the 11th hour of the waiver-trade deadline — remember that? — and were actually the righty’s preferred destination, but they “never got deep into” talks with the Tigers. A lot of people felt at the time that the former Cy Young and MVP winner was too far past his prime to make it worth taking on a big contract, something we now know was coloring the Cubs’ thoughts.

