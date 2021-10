It was only months ago we learned that Lunchbox’s wife was pregnant with baby number 3. And now the time has finally come that the baby is here!. Lunchbox left The Bobby Bones Show yesterday (October 4) because his wife was already dilated and they needed to get to the hospital. He shared the news on social media this morning (October 5) that they welcomed Baby Box 3 last night! We don’t have any news on the baby gender or name. However, we do know that both mom and baby are happy and healthy. He said on Instagram that he’s “officially a dad of 3 kids,” and also noted that their new baby is “Very excited to have me as a DAD!”

