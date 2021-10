MINNEAPOLIS -- Even after all of his struggles Sunday, Baker Mayfield still had a prime opportunity to put the Minnesota Vikings away late in the fourth quarter. On third-and-five, he rolled right then heaved a pass to Odell Beckham Jr., who had torched his man by a full four yards. Had Mayfield hit him in stride, OBJ could’ve jogged in for a game-clinching touchdown. Instead, whether due to a miscommunication or just another misfire, Mayfield grossly underthrew Beckham, who couldn’t adjust back in time to keep the ball from bouncing off the turf.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO