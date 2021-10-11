The Riverside Cemetery Is One Of North Carolina’s Spookiest Cemeteries

Something profoundly poetic about cemeteries draws us in to celebrate the lives of lost loved ones – and to contemplate our own life (and death). For those who believe in ghosts, though, cemeteries have another purpose: a chance to convene with those that have passed but may not have fully crossed over, for whatever reason.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The view of a lovely graveyard first thing in the morning, with a burning fog lifting above the earth, is a sight to behold. And such is the case with the captivating Riverside Cemetery that sits on the banks of the French Broad River in Asheville.

Created in 1885, it is the home to many well-known American figures, particularly those in the literary world. Thomas Wolfe and William Sydney Porter (O. Henry) are among them.

Even though the cemetery opened 20 years after the Civil War, a famous land battle of that war took place not even a mile away from Riverside.

There have also been reports of nearby phantom gunfire (supposedly from that Civil War battle), and reportedly, an instance where a visitor viewed an apparition of an entire platoon of Confederate soldiers - in uniform.

The number of souls buried at Riverside in the more than one hundred years since it opened numbers well over 10,000, with some stats reaching as high as 13,000.

Have you ever visited the spookiest cemetery in North Carolina?

And lastly, have you ever encountered a ghost, either at this cemetery or another? We’d love to hear all about it so be sure to leave some feedback!

For more spooky things to do in North Carolina, take this road trip to some of the most haunted places in the state!