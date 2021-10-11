The Riverside Cemetery Is One Of North Carolina’s Spookiest Cemeteries
By Robin Jarvis
Only In North Carolina
3 days ago
Something profoundly poetic about cemeteries draws us in to celebrate the lives of lost loved ones – and to contemplate our own life (and death). For those who believe in ghosts, though, cemeteries have another purpose: a chance to convene with those that have passed but may not have fully crossed over, for whatever reason.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
And lastly, have you ever encountered a ghost, either at this cemetery or another? We’d love to hear all about it so be sure to leave some feedback!
For more spooky things to do in North Carolina, take this road trip to some of the most haunted places in the state!
Package up your love for a mini-getaway with your desire to drink wine and then head to Monroe, North Carolina, to the wonderful vineyard there that has treehouses you can rent for the night – or one you can rent by the hour if you just want to hang in a treehouse while you drink, but don’t want to spend the whole night.
The Stroud House in downtown Wake Forest has been in the Stroud family for five generations – ever since the home was built in the early 1940s. That being said: it’s also haunted, according to the current Stroud family members that own the home. People who’ve visited have reported a...
Here we are: well into the first hundred years of the third millennium and we’re still seeking an answer to the age-old question of whether there is life out there beyond planet Earth. There’s a little-known observatory in North Carolina that not only seeks an answer, but has also created the world’s only Official UFO Landing Pad.
The charming town of Highlands, North Carolina, has a number of wonderful reasons to visit. The streets here are lined with wonderful little shops, great restaurants, cozy places to spend a night, parks, and so much more. You can’t go wrong with a visit to this tiny little locale with a small population estimated to […]
The post You Can Hike To 9 Waterfalls All Within 10 Miles Of This Charming North Carolina Town appeared first on Only In Your State.
For those who love scary, spooky, creepy places, we are lucky in North Carolina that we never have to wait until Halloween season to find them. Check out our latest road trip below. This creepy trip travels to some of the spookiest places in the Tar Heel State. You’re sure to love this devilish outing. […]
The post This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In North Carolina Is Perfect For Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
Get ready, North Carolina, because this October the Carolina Pumpkin Spelltacular is digging in for another spooky year of bringing fall traditions to the entire family every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night from October 8 through October 31, 2021 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring. All five of these events at the […]
The post The Carolina Pumpkin Spelltacular In North Carolina Is A Classic Fall Tradition appeared first on Only In Your State.
Some elevations in North Carolina’s mountains receive as much as 80 inches of snow (or more) each year. But for those living in the Piedmont and Coastal regions of the Tar Heel State, there is very little chance of seeing snowfall of that magnitude over the course of the winter season. In fact, if you […]
The post The Great Blizzard Of 2000 Dumped 24 Inches Of Snow On North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
Looking for a fun road trip to enjoy the fall colors this year? Why not take a little drive over to one of the last two remaining original covered bridges in North Carolina? The Tar Heel State only has two historic covered bridges (note: Bunker Hill Covered Bridge may be closed for extensive repairs) and […]
The post Walk Across Pisgah Covered Bridge For A Gorgeous View Of North Carolina’s Fall Colors appeared first on Only In Your State.
North Carolina’s covered bridges are actually numerous, in spite of the fact that only two are credited with being the oldest and only remaining original bridges in the state. At last count, this link listed 65 covered bridges within the confines of the Tar Heel State. Additionally, the same link credits a bridge in a […]
The post The Longest Covered Bridge In North Carolina, At Ole Gilliam Mill Park, Is 140 Feet Long appeared first on Only In Your State.
History is very much alive in western North Carolina and there’s no better way to explore it than with a visit to the historic Shelton House Museum. Built in 1878 near Waynesville, the Shelton House was originally a single-family dwelling built by the Shelton family and then either sold or passed down through the generations […]
The post Explore History, Heritage, And Crafts At The Historic Shelton House Museum In An 1800s Farm House In North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
Situated on the banks of North Carolina’s Lake Norman, Davidson is a charming suburban Charlotte town that was formed in 1837. It’s here on Main Street that in 1901 a new general store was built and opened as Archie’s General Store. Over the decades that followed, Archie’s thrived and, as with most general stores of […]
The post The Historic Location Of Main Street Books In North Carolina Is A Book Lover’s Haven appeared first on Only In Your State.
Take a short hike of 0.6 miles into the heart of the Nantahala National Forest (the biggest of North Carolina’s four national forests) to discover an incredible 50-foot waterfall hidden along a sharp bend in Big Creek near Highlands. The trailhead to Secret Falls is 6.5 miles southeast of Highlands and regardless of the time […]
The post Escape To Secret Falls For A Beautiful North Carolina Nature Scene appeared first on Only In Your State.
Fall is in the air and we couldn’t be happier. From the brilliant colors that cover the landscape in North Carolina to the smell of freshly fallen leaves, taste of pumpkin spice treats, coffees, beer, and more, we are ready for all things that celebrate the season – as well as the mighty gourd known […]
The post 6 Pumpkin Festivals You Won’t Want To Miss In North Carolina This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
North Carolina is lucky to have a number of places across the state where you can board a real train and take a ride. But there is only one recreational train that has its own Wild West theme park. And there is only one train (the SAME train) that each Halloween morphs into Jekyll and Hyde personas showcasing two very different railfanning experiences: there is the “good” train during the day and the “evil” train at night.
There’s something so quintessentially fall about getting lost in a giant corn maze. The perfect, golden hue the corn reaches once fall is near its peak is just beautiful. Plus, bonus points like pumpkin patches, hayrides, and fresh cider make corn mazes a fun, dizzying treat come fall. But it’s the whole experience that makes […]
The post Get Lost In These 7 Awesome Corn Mazes In North Carolina This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
Have you begun to wonder how you’ll celebrate Halloween this year? It’s really only a few weeks away and we’re already itching to get the party started. Halloween may be one of the most anticipated holidays of the year – and this year there’s an even bigger way to usher in the season: a horror yard sale hosted at the Myers House in Hillsborough.
No place in North Carolina experiences extreme weather swings beginning in the fall season quite like Mount Mitchell. As the highest peak east of the Mississippi, It’s not unusual for the snow to begin to fly as early as late October or early in November. And when that snow gets too bad, parts of the […]
The post You Have Until The End Of October To Conquer North Carolina’s Deep Gap Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
In search of a fun day trip the whole family can enjoy? North Carolina’s state parks dole out a world of recreational fun. So, as long as you’re in the Tar Heel State… seek and ye shall find something exciting to explore in one of our many state parks. During...
Is it ever too early to start planning for how and when we’ll view fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains? I think not. Each year, SmokyMountains.com releases a fall foliage prediction indicator that pinpoints just where – and more importantly – when the leaves are expected to begin turning and also when they’re expected […]
The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
With leaf season predicted to peak anywhere from mid-October to early November (depending on elevation and location), planning now on when and how to view the best fall foliage in North Carolina is advised. The Tar Heel State is home to stunning vistas, like Linn Cove Viaduct, and rolling foothills, like Hanging Rock, that each […]
The post This Dreamy Road Trip Will Take You To The Best Fall Foliage In All Of North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In North Carolina is for people who LOVE the Tar Heel State. We publish one North Carolina article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 1