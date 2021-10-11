This Quirky, Chicken-Centric Joint In Georgia Is Simple, Homestyle Eats

If you’re a fan of all-things-chicken and you want a restaurant to feed that need, then head over to Plucked Up – Chicken & Biscuits in Columbus, Georgia. This chicken-centric joint is overflowing with deliciousness, from sandwiches to salads, soups, and beyond. Enjoy these simple, homestyle eats in the most eclectic setting.

Plucked Up - Chicken & Biscuits in Columbus is a hometown gem that serves up delicious chicken-centric fare.

This eclectic restaurant offers scrumptious chicken and biscuits made every-which-way, from piping hot under layers of thick gravy to wedged together in sandwich form.

Every carefully crafted plate that comes from this kitchen will feel like home - food that you likely ate growing up in Georgia.

Feel like you’re back in your grandmother’s kitchen when you take your first spoonful of their chicken pot pie.

While the decor is eclectic and unusual, the atmosphere is casual, so there are no pretenses when you’re dining here.

Do you like your biscuits naked with marmalade? How about covered, nay, SMOTHERED in sausage gravy and chicken?

Or maybe you just want a platter of all of your favorite Southern things cooked just the way you like it.

Head on over to Plucked Up - Chicken & Biscuits for a delicious home-style meal in the heart of Columbus.

Address: Plucked Up | Chicken & Biscuits, 1208 1st Ave, Columbus, GA 31901, USA