This Quirky, Chicken-Centric Joint In Georgia Is Simple, Homestyle Eats

By Marisa Roman
Only In Georgia
Only In Georgia
 3 days ago

If you’re a fan of all-things-chicken and you want a restaurant to feed that need, then head over to Plucked Up – Chicken & Biscuits in Columbus, Georgia. This chicken-centric joint is overflowing with deliciousness, from sandwiches to salads, soups, and beyond. Enjoy these simple, homestyle eats in the most eclectic setting.

Plucked Up – Chicken & Biscuits has been nominated to us by readers like you. Do you have a place in Georgia that you think we should check out? Make sure to let us know via our Nomination Page.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEgGd_0cNwooIO00
Plucked Up - Chicken & Biscuits in Columbus is a hometown gem that serves up delicious chicken-centric fare.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sS8c5_0cNwooIO00
This eclectic restaurant offers scrumptious chicken and biscuits made every-which-way, from piping hot under layers of thick gravy to wedged together in sandwich form.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flD62_0cNwooIO00
Every carefully crafted plate that comes from this kitchen will feel like home - food that you likely ate growing up in Georgia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2EkK_0cNwooIO00
Feel like you’re back in your grandmother’s kitchen when you take your first spoonful of their chicken pot pie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJpiN_0cNwooIO00
While the decor is eclectic and unusual, the atmosphere is casual, so there are no pretenses when you’re dining here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7LNN_0cNwooIO00
Do you like your biscuits naked with marmalade? How about covered, nay, SMOTHERED in sausage gravy and chicken?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MU3Do_0cNwooIO00
Or maybe you just want a platter of all of your favorite Southern things cooked just the way you like it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Gpah_0cNwooIO00
Head on over to Plucked Up - Chicken & Biscuits for a delicious home-style meal in the heart of Columbus.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BR1ka_0cNwooIO00
To find out where Plucked Up - Chicken & Biscuits is in Georgia, click here .

Have you ever been to Plucked Up – Chicken & Biscuits in Columbus, Georgia before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this chicken and biscuit joint, such as current hours of operation, then check out the website or Facebook Page.

Address: Plucked Up | Chicken & Biscuits, 1208 1st Ave, Columbus, GA 31901, USA

