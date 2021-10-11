This Quirky, Chicken-Centric Joint In Georgia Is Simple, Homestyle Eats
If you’re a fan of all-things-chicken and you want a restaurant to feed that need, then head over to Plucked Up – Chicken & Biscuits in Columbus, Georgia. This chicken-centric joint is overflowing with deliciousness, from sandwiches to salads, soups, and beyond. Enjoy these simple, homestyle eats in the most eclectic setting.
Plucked Up – Chicken & Biscuits has been nominated to us by readers like you. Do you have a place in Georgia that you think we should check out? Make sure to let us know via our Nomination Page.
Address: Plucked Up | Chicken & Biscuits, 1208 1st Ave, Columbus, GA 31901, USA
