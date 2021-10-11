CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe storms possible through Monday night

By Cheryl Lemke, Chief Meteorologist
newschannel20.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn active start to the new week with the threat of severe weather. A potent low pressure is spinning across the Missouri Valley dragging a sharp cold front with it, and as this weather maker moves through our region expect plenty of scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible including hail, damaging wind gusts around 60 MPH and possibly even isolated tornadoes.

newschannel20.com

