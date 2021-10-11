Severe storms possible through Monday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Afternoon highs are still on track to soar 10 to 15 degrees above normal this afternoon. We should see a mix of sun and clouds making it a beautiful Friday afternoon. Saturday starts off sunny, but clouds will quickly increase as the day gets underway. Winds are expected to kick up and rain chances increase after 2 p.m. Widespread showers and thunderstorms develop as an expansive cold front crosses the region. Isolated severe weather cannot be ruled out, with that said some storms could be gusty prompting damaging winds. Rain and storms should wrap after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Behind this front, temperatures and humidity levels will rapidly plummet. We go from highs in the 80s on Saturday to 60s on Sunday with a gusty northwest wind. Cool and crisp fall conditions will prevail into early next week. FRIDAY – Mostly to Partly Sunny and Very Warm, Humid. High 83. SATURDAY — Very Warm, Humid. PM Showers and T-Storms. High 80. SUNDAY — Partly Sunny, Blustery and Much Cooler. High 63. MONDAY — Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 64 TUESDAY — Sunny and Beautiful. High 68.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO