CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Account Representative

kiow.com
 4 days ago

Start a new career at WCTA! WCTA is a local and progressive leader in Fiber Internet services, and we are growing! If you are a positive, enthusiastic professional who enjoys a fast-paced environment while ensuring customer satisfaction and loyalty, we would love to hear from you!. The successful candidate will...

kiow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Transcreation Account Manager

This client is an award-winning creative production agency who produce outstanding integrated campaigns. They are looking for a Transcreation Account Manager to join the Global Account Management team to oversee projects including print, digital, TV, social. The Account Manager will be the go between local and global clients, the creative agency and the internal production team. They are looking to bring on board someone to match their energetic environment and friendly culture.
JOBS
kiow.com

Technician

Start a new career at WCTA! WCTA is a local and progressive leader in Fiber Internet services, and we are growing! If you are a positive, enthusiastic professional who enjoys a fast-paced environment while ensuring customer satisfaction and loyalty, we would love to hear from you!. The successful candidate will...
HEALTH SERVICES
pymnts

Account-to-Account Transactions Leapt 60% in 2020

When consumers were forced to migrate from physical to digital commerce in the first months of the pandemic, account-to-account (A2A) money transfers soared. In fact, A2A transactions per active debit card per month leapt nearly 60% in 2020, according to the September Next-Gen Debit Tracker, a collaboration between PYMNTS and PULSE, a Discover company.
PERSONAL FINANCE
accountingtoday.com

Is your accounting ready for the cloud?

Businesses of all sizes are turning to cloud-based solutions to assist in their accounting and finance functions. However, businesses may end up facing roadblocks down the line due to limitations in software. On the surface, these software platforms may appear efficient, but with problems ranging from inflexible processes to data accessibility and inadequate security, these platforms may end up costing more time and money than they seem.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcta#Fiber Internet#Pto
kiow.com

Multiple Open Positions

Winnebago is a world-famous company with a 60-year legacy as one of Iowa’s strongest employers. Besides building great RVs, we’re committed to bringing out the best in our employees. As one 8-year employee put it, “Go for it. You’ll get tons of experience and learn valuable skills, and the benefits...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
Axios

Digital Marketing Account Executive

We are a marketing agency in Charlotte, NC. We focus on creative digital campaigns that deliver results. We have a large base of clients and growing. We are in the expansion stage and looking to bring on additional staff to assist with business growth and client management. Overview:. We are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
pittcc.edu

Patient Services Representative

Patient service representatives work in healthcare facilities and serve as the first point of contact for patients entering the facility. They enter and verify confidential personal health information and financial information into computerized systems with a high rate of accuracy. They are also responsible for answering telephones, registering patients, scheduling appointments, collecting payments, and providing excellent customer service. Patient service representatives are also known as patient advocates, patient access specialists, and service coordinators. This requires a knowledge of computers, medical terminology, and electronic health records. This also requires excellent communication and customer service skills.
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
AL.com

Social Security increase: What 5.9% increase means per month

Some 70 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits will see an increase of 5.9% in 2022, the Social Security Administration announced today. The 5.9% cost-of-living adjustments, or COLA, will begin in January 2022 for more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries. Increased payments to some 8 million SSI beneficiaries will begin on Dec. 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
KATC News

Changes to Social Security benefits come 2022

The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that benefits are set to increase in 2022. As per the SSA, these benefit rates went up to complement the cost of living measured by the Department of Labor — the biggest boost to benefits for nearly 40 years since 1982.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Journalist - Accountancy, Finance and Business

ICAEW is a world leading professional membership organisation that promotes, develops and supports more than 147,000 chartered accountants worldwide. We are looking for an accountancy, business and finance journalist to join our Content Design team. The team is responsible for delivering daily, weekly and monthly communications to ICAEW members and non-members (such as government, standard-setters, regulators and the general public).
ECONOMY
kymnradio.net

Representative Todd Lippert

State Representative Todd Lippert and a group of volunteers will be knocking on doors in Dundas this Saturday to get opinions on a clean energy bill. He comments on the status on how federal funding should be distributed, and more.
DUNDAS, MN
kiow.com

Area Businesses are Facing Hiring and Inventory Issues

If one were to enter virtually any local store, they would find missing inventory of products. There would be a difficulty in sometimes finding an employee to assist you and store hours have changed, in some cases reduced. Large and small chain stores that are normally open 24 hours a day, are now closed overnight.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
The Beacon Newspapers

Travel insurance is costly but necessary

If you’re thinking about an international trip this fall or next spring, adding travel insurance is not optional — it’s necessary. Before anyone ever heard of COVID-19, the question, “Do I need travel insurance?” called for a complicated answer. COVID has added another dimension of complications — new risks and new requirements.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy