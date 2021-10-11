Account Representative

Patient service representatives work in healthcare facilities and serve as the first point of contact for patients entering the facility. They enter and verify confidential personal health information and financial information into computerized systems with a high rate of accuracy. They are also responsible for answering telephones, registering patients, scheduling appointments, collecting payments, and providing excellent customer service. Patient service representatives are also known as patient advocates, patient access specialists, and service coordinators. This requires a knowledge of computers, medical terminology, and electronic health records. This also requires excellent communication and customer service skills.
Comments / 0