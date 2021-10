During the NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier yesterday, 100 Thieves’ Hiko won a round on Ascent after coming out on top of a one-vs-four fight against XSET. 100 Thieves were on defense, and the players split between the two sites to cover as much map as they could. Hiko and Asuna guarded B site while the rest of their team remained on the opposite side of the map. XSET rushed B site and pushed all together at the beginning of the round, finding a kill on Asuna and leaving only Hiko to defend the site.

