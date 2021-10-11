Indigenous Tourism Forms a Long Overdue Americas Collaborative to Boost Opportunities

The pharmaceutical companies can afford to be selfish and put profit before community. But the travel industry can't, whether it realizes it or not. Nearly a year since the start of global vaccine distributions and nearly six months since Skift’s first coverage on vaccine equity and its impact on the recovery of tourism, the needle hasn’t moved. Ten of the world’s richest countries are currently hoarding an excess of 870 million doses — the U.S. being the chief vaccine hoarder — of which approximately 241 million are estimated to expire by year end without any plan to redistribute them. Pharmaceutical companies also continue to prioritize rich nations in their distributions, as less than three percent of people in low income nations have been fully vaccinated against 60 percent in high income countries with one dose.

