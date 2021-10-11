CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Indigenous Tourism Forms a Long Overdue Americas Collaborative to Boost Opportunities

By Lebawit Lily Girma
SKIFT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has spurred an over-abundance of initiatives across the travel industry, but this one certainly ranks among the most promising to date. Indigenous tourism had been growing exponentially pre-pandemic, increasing by 180 percent between 2007-2017 in the U.S., while in Canada it was outpacing overall tourism growth by nearly 24 percent. The pandemic predictably stunted that growth, but it also disproportionately impacted the sector and Native communities and small businesses in North and South America.

skift.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelmole.com

Hotelbeds expands partnership with Travel South USA to boost inbound tourism

Bedbank Hotelbeds announced a new campaign with Travel South USA to introduce travel advisors to the southern states of the US and promote both domestic and international tourism. Starting this month, Hotelbeds will launch the campaign with Travel South USA targeting its network of travel advisors in the US, UK,...
RETAIL
SKIFT

U.S. Will Reopen to Vaccinated International Air and Land Travelers Starting November 8

Welcome news for the industry with a firm date in place now. Let the bookings commence. Lebawit Lily Girma, Edward Russell, and Matthew Parsons, Skift. The U.S. will reopen transatlantic flights to vaccinated passengers on November 8, according to reports, following 18 months of restrictions that have hit many international carriers, travel companies and businesses hard.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Private businesses could transform global fight against wildlife crime

Companies and investors in sectors far removed from conservation all have a role to play in ending the multi-billion dollar illegal wildlife trade, according to a keynote panel and a running theme through the Climate and Biodiversity Week at Dubai Expo.Conservation organisations and governments have been left to lead efforts to protect nature and disrupt international poaching networks, but the private sector now has to step in and play its part, the audience heard.The panel was part of a series of events sponsored and hosted by DP World, one of the world’s largest logistics and supply chain companies operating in...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#International Tourism#Native#Indigenous#Central And South America#Indian#U S Department
Fosters Daily Democrat

'Long overdue': US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and...
IMMIGRATION
SKIFT

Hotels Fall Short of Providing Accessible Access Around World

The hotel industry is leaving a lot of money on the table by not providing travelers with accessibility needs the right tools to book a stay. More than half of hotels around the world don’t make it easy to book a room for senior citizens or guests with accessibility needs.
INDUSTRY
SKIFT

Little Progress This Year on Vaccine Equity Bodes Poorly for Full Tourism Recovery

The pharmaceutical companies can afford to be selfish and put profit before community. But the travel industry can't, whether it realizes it or not. Nearly a year since the start of global vaccine distributions and nearly six months since Skift’s first coverage on vaccine equity and its impact on the recovery of tourism, the needle hasn’t moved. Ten of the world’s richest countries are currently hoarding an excess of 870 million doses — the U.S. being the chief vaccine hoarder — of which approximately 241 million are estimated to expire by year end without any plan to redistribute them. Pharmaceutical companies also continue to prioritize rich nations in their distributions, as less than three percent of people in low income nations have been fully vaccinated against 60 percent in high income countries with one dose.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Nations
JSTOR Daily

Why Academic-Indigenous Collaboration Is Tricky

In September, media outlets trumpeted the discovery of evidence that human footprints in New Mexico were made 23,000 years ago—long before many archaeologists had believed humans arrived on the continent. But as Nick Martin writes at High Country News, Indigenous experts had been saying this for years—often to the ridicule of scientists and media.
EDUCATION
Public Radio International PRI

A singer and leader for Indigenous rights in Latin America

Sara Curruchich is from the Mayan Kaqchikel community in Guatemala. And she's the first indigenous Guatemalan singer-songwriter to sing in Kaqchikel for a mass audience. She's taken her message to some of Guatemala’s most rural areas and to the UN. We preview her song “Junam” from her new album “Mujer Indígena” (Indigenous Woman).
MUSIC
The Jewish Press

Tourism in Israel on Road to Recovery, But That Road is Long

Some 34,500 tourists visited Israel in September, 128% more than last year when Israel was in the midst of its third Coronavirus wave, but still 91.5% less than September 2019, when 405,000 tourists entered Israel. September, during which the Jewish High Holidays are usually celebrated, is a peak season for...
WORLD
WESH

Central Florida expecting tourism boost as US, Canada border reopens

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be allowed to travel to the United States through land and ferry border crossings. Officials announced a plan to begin reopening the borders with Canada and Mexico Tuesday. They’ve been closed for non-essential travel since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Robb...
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mississippian

America must celebrate its Indigenous people, not their oppressor

Columbus Day has been celebrated as a national holiday since 1971, said to celebrate Christopher Columbus’s arrival and “founding” of the New World, but many claim this holiday overlooks the long history of Indigenous people on the continent. Just last week, however, on Oct. 8, President Joe Biden became the first president to commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ day in addition to Columbus Day.
OXFORD, MS
The Independent

MIT grapples with early leader's stance on Native Americans

As the third president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Francis Amasa Walker helped usher the school into national prominence in the late 1800s.But another part of his legacy has received renewed attention amid the nation's reckoning with racial justice: his role in shaping the nation’s hardline policies toward Native Americans as a former head of the U.S. office of Indian Affairs and author of “The Indian Question,” a treatise that justified forcibly removing tribes from their lands and confining them to remote reservations.MIT is now grappling with calls from Native American students and others to strip Walker's name...
COLLEGES
AFP

US to reopen borders to vaccinated travelers Nov 8

The United States will reopen its land and air borders on November 8 to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending a more than 18-month ban on travel from much of the globe that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties. International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief Willie Walsh said that "for the millions who have been locked out of the US for up to 18 months it is great news that the US will welcome fully vaccinated foreign travellers."
PUBLIC HEALTH
inparkmagazine.com

Polin’s Futura Form signs collaborative agreement with Gardaland

A new project has officially joined Polin Group’s Futura Form with Merlin Entertainments‘ Gardaland after executives from the companies signed an agreement to work together. General Manager of Futura Form, Ali Cuneyt Sayin; Technical Units Manager of Futura Form, Erman Pakman; and Business Development Manager Polin Group Italy & Futuraform...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from Nov 8: W.House

The United States announced Friday that it will allow entry to foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, by both land and air, starting November 8. "This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," tweeted White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz in announcing the news. In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were closed after March 2020 to travelers from much of the globe, including the European Union, Britain and China, India and Brazil. Overland visitors from Mexico and Canada were also banned. The months of restrictions led to both personal and economic suffering.
TRAVEL
AFP

US unveils plans for seven major offshore wind farms

The US government on Wednesday unveiled plans to build up to seven major offshore wind farms along the country's coasts as part of its push to supply wind-generated energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made the announcement while speaking at a conference on wind power in Boston, Massachusetts. "The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious roadmap as we advance the administration's plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs, and accelerate the nation's transition to a cleaner energy future," she said. In March, President Joe Biden's administration announced it would invest heavily to boost offshore wind farms, as part of its efforts to fight climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SKIFT

More Resort Operators Tee Up Digital Nomad Spaces in Low Season

Editor’s Note: Skift Future of Work briefing is available exclusively every Friday for subscribers to Skift Pro. As organizations start to embrace distributed work and virtual meetings, the corporate travel and meetings sectors are preparing for change. How will travel managers respond to new patterns of employee mobility? What role will hotels play in catering to distributed workforces and distributed meetings? Can destinations, and airlines, capitalize on the anticipated boom in digital nomads? Does the coming future of work increase or decrease the travel spend?
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy