Indigenous Tourism Forms a Long Overdue Americas Collaborative to Boost Opportunities
The pandemic has spurred an over-abundance of initiatives across the travel industry, but this one certainly ranks among the most promising to date. Indigenous tourism had been growing exponentially pre-pandemic, increasing by 180 percent between 2007-2017 in the U.S., while in Canada it was outpacing overall tourism growth by nearly 24 percent. The pandemic predictably stunted that growth, but it also disproportionately impacted the sector and Native communities and small businesses in North and South America.skift.com
